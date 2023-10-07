Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is coming to Dharamshala today with a thrilling match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala, India, will host the 3rd match of CWC '23 on 7 October 2023 at 10 AM PST. You can enjoy the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan LIVE score at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and are away from LIVE Streaming.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Both teams returned home from the group stage in the Cricket World Cup 2019. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how Bangladesh and Afghanistan performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 3rd match?

Bangladesh and Afghanistan faced each other in 15 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023; Bangladesh won 9 and Afghanistan won 6.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

Bangladesh Past ODI Records

Bangladesh played 423 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 154 with a 36.40 winning percentage. Team Bangladesh has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 3rd match.

Afghanistan Past ODI Records

Afghanistan played 152 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 73 with a 49.66 winning percentage. Team Afghanistan is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03.

Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how Bangladesh and Afghanistan performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 starts?

Bangladesh played the previous 6 Cricket World Cups and reached the quarter-finals only once. On the other hand, Afghanistan played only two Cricket World Cups and ended up at the Group Stage each time.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh in Past Cricket World Cups

Bangladesh played 40 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 14 with a 35.89 win percentage. Team Bangladesh played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Afghanistan in Past Cricket World Cups

Afghanistan played 15 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won one with a 6.66 win percentage. Team Afghanistan showed average performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan ODI Rankings

Bangladesh has a better position and higher ranking than Afghanistan in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Bangladesh is currently in the 8th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3209 points and a 92 rating according to its performance in the past 35 matches.

Afghanistan in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Afghanistan is currently in the 9th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 1687 points and an 80 rating according to its performance in the past 21 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan Squads

The following are the playing 11 of Bangladesh and Afghanistan for cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh in CWC '23 Match 03

The playing 11 of the Bangladesh Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 will be among the following players.

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain)

Litton Kumer Das

Tanzid Hasan Tamim

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Vice Captain)

Tawhid Hridoy

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mahmudullah Riyad

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Nasum Ahmed

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Taskin Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

Hasan Mahmud

Shoriful Islam

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Team Bangladesh CWC '23 Match 03 Key Players

Shakib Al Hasan is the best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings, and Shak Mahedi Hasan is in 8th place.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan in CWC '23 Match 03

The playing 11 of the Afghanistan Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 will be among the following players.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Ibrahim Zadran

Riaz Hassan

Rahmat Shah

Najibullah Zadran

Mohammad Nabi

Ikram Alikhil

Azmatullah Omarzai

Rashid Khan

Noor Ahmad

Fazalhaq Farooq

Abdul Rahman

Naveen ul Haq

Team Afghanistan CWC '23 Match 03 Key Players

Mujeeb ur Rahman is the 3rd best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, Rashid Khan is in the 4th place, and Mohammad Nabi is in the 10th place. Furthermore, Mohammad Nabi is the 2nd best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings, and Rashid Khan is in the 4th place.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan?

Team Bangladesh has better stats than Team Afghanistan in past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team Bangladesh will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan LIVE Score

You can see the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan LIVE score on 7 October 2023 from 10 AM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 03 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.