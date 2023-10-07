Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is coming to Delhi today with a thrilling match between South Africa and Sri Lanka. Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India, will host the 4th match of CWC '23 on 7 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka LIVE score at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and are away from LIVE Streaming.

South Africa and Sri Lanka qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, respectively. Both teams returned home from the Cricket World Cup 2019 Group Stage.

Past South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how South Africa and Sri Lanka performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 4th match?

South Africa and Sri Lanka faced each other in 80 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023; South Africa won 45 and Sri Lanka won 33.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

South Africa Past ODI Records

South Africa played 659 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 402 with a 63.00 winning percentage. Team South Africa has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 4th match.

Sri Lanka Past ODI Records

Sri Lanka played 899 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 413 with a 45.93 winning percentage. Team Sri Lanka is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04.

South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how South Africa and Sri Lanka performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 starts?

South Africa played in the previous 8 Cricket World Cups and reached the semifinals in 1992, 1999, 2007, and 2015. On the other hand, Sri Lanka played all 12 Cricket World Cups, was the World Cricket Champion in 1996, and the semifinalist in 2003.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of South Africa and Sri Lanka.

South Africa in Past Cricket World Cups

South Africa played 64 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 38 with a 61.9 win percentage. Team South Africa played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Sri Lanka in Past Cricket World Cups

Sri Lanka played 80 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 38 with a 49.35 win percentage. Team Sri Lanka showed remarkable performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka ODI Rankings

South Africa has a better position and higher ranking than Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams South Africa and Sri Lanka.

South Africa in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team South Africa is currently in the 4th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 2551 points and a 106 rating according to its performance in the past 24 matches.

Sri Lanka in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Sri Lanka is currently in the 7th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3512 points and a 92 rating according to its performance in the past 38 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

The following are the playing 11 of South Africa and Sri Lanka for cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04.

Playing 11 of South Africa in CWC '23 Match 04

The playing 11 of the South Africa Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Temba Bavuma (Captain)

Gerald Coetzee

Quinton de Kock

Reeza Hendricks

Marco Jansen

Heinrich Klaasen

Sisanda Magala

Keshav Maharaj

Aiden Markram

David Miller

Lungi Ngidi

Anrich Nortje

Kagiso Rabada

Tabraiz Shamsi

Rassie van der Dussen

Team South Africa CWC '23 Match 04 Key Players

Rassie van der Dussen is the 3rd best batter at the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Quinton de Kock is in the 7th place, and Heinrich Klaasen is in the 8th place.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Match 04

The playing 11 of the Sri Lanka Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain)

Kusal Perera

Pathum Nissanka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dushan Hemantha

Maheesh Theekshana

Dunith Wellalage

Kasun Rajitha

Matheesha Pathirana

Lahiru Kumara

Dilshan Madushanka

Chamika Karunaratne (Travelling Reserve)

Team Sri Lanka CWC '23 Match 04 Key Players

None of the Sri Lankan players on the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad is among the top ten ICC ODI players.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka?

Team South Africa has better stats than Team Sri Lanka in past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team South Africa will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka LIVE Score

You can see the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE score on 7 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 04 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.