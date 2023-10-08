Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is coming to Chennai today with a thrilling match between India and Australia. MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India, will host the 5th match of CWC '23 on 8 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia LIVE score at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and are away from LIVE Streaming.

India and Australia qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Both teams returned home from the semifinals in the Cricket World Cup 2019. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past India Vs. Australia Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how India and Australia performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 5th match?

India and Australia faced each other in 149 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023; India won 56 and Australia won 83.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

India Past ODI Records

India played 1041 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 547 with a 52.54 winning percentage. Team India has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 5th match.

Australia Past ODI Records

Australia played 985 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 596 with a 60.5 winning percentage. Team Australia is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05.

India Vs. Australia Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how India and Australia performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 starts?

India and Australia played all 12 Cricket World Cups; India became the Cricket World Champion twice, in 1983 and 2011. On the other hand, Australia lifted the Cricket World Cup trophy five times, in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of India and Australia.

India in Past Cricket World Cups

India played 84 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 53 with a 64.45 win percentage. Team India played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Australia in Past Cricket World Cups

Australia played 94 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 69 with a 74.73 win percentage. Team Australia showed tremendous performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform excellent cricket this time.

India Vs. Australia ODI Rankings

India has a better position and higher ranking than Australia in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams India and Australia.

India in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team India is currently in the 1st position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 5085 points and a 116 rating according to its performance in the past 44 matches.

Australia in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Australia is currently in the 3rd position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3464 points and a 112 rating according to its performance in the past 31 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia Squads

The following are the playing 11 of India and Australia for cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05.

Playing 11 of India in CWC '23 Match 05

The playing 11 of the India Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 will be among the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Axar Patel

Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav

Team India CWC '23 Match 05 Key Players

Shubman Gill is the 2nd best ODI batter at the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Virat Kohli is in the 9th place, and Rohit Sharma is in the 10th place. Furthermore, Mohammed Siraj is the best ODI bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, and Hardik Pandya is the 7th best all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of Australia in CWC '23 Match 05

The playing 11 of the Australia Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 will be among the following players.

Pat Cummins (Captain)

Steve Smith

Alex Carey

Josh Inglis

Sean Abbott

Ashton Agar

Cameron Green

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Mitch Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

David Warner

Adam Zampa

Mitchell Starc

Team Australia CWC '23 Match 05 Key Players

David Warner is the 5th best batter in the ICC ODI batting rankings. Josh Hazlewood is the second-best ODI bowler at the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, Adam Zampa is in the 7th place, and Mitchell Starc is in the 8th place.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia?

Team Australia has better stats than Team India in past One Day Internationals and previous Cricket World Cups. However, Team India has a higher position in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team India will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia LIVE Score

You can see the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia LIVE score on 8 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 05 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.