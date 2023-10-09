Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Hyderabad today with an exciting match between New Zealand and the Netherlands. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India, will host the 6th match of CWC '23 on 9 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. The Netherlands LIVE score at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and are away from LIVE Streaming.

New Zealand and the Netherlands qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, respectively. Team New Zealand was the Cricket World Cup 2019 runner-up, whereas The Netherlands didn't qualify for it. New Zealand won its opening match against England, and The Netherlands lost to Pakistan. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past New Zealand Vs. Netherlands Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how New Zealand and the Netherlands performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match?

New Zealand and Netherlands faced each other in 4 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023, and New Zealand won all.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

New Zealand Past ODI Records

New Zealand played 129 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 57 with a 48.94 winning percentage. Team New Zealand has played good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06.

Netherlands Past ODI Records

The Netherlands played 114 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 39 with a 34.21 winning percentage. Team Netherlands is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06.

New Zealand Vs. Netherlands Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how New Zealand and the Netherlands performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 starts?

New Zealand played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and was the runner-up in 2015 and 2019. On the other hand, the Netherlands played only four Cricket World Cups and ended up at the Group Stage each time.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of New Zealand and the Netherlands.

New Zealand in Past Cricket World Cup

New Zealand played 89 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 54 with a 61.93 win percentage. Team New Zealand played exceptionally in previous tournaments and will perform better cricket this time.

Netherlands in Past Cricket World Cups

The Netherlands played 20 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 2 with a 10.00 win percentage. Team Netherlands showed average performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

New Zealand Vs. Netherlands in Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of matches played by New Zealand and the Netherlands in this tournament.

New Zealand in Cricket World Cup 2023

New Zealand played its CWC '23 first match against England. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 282 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 37th over at the loss of one wicket and won the match by nine wickets with 82 balls left.

Netherlands in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Netherlands played its CWC'23 first match against Pakistan. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Pakistan was all out at 286 runs in the second last over. Team Netherlands was all out at 205 runs in the 41st over. Pakistan won the match by 81 runs.

New Zealand Vs. Netherlands ODI Rankings

New Zealand has a better position and higher ranking than the Netherlands in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for New Zealand and Netherlands teams.

New Zealand in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team New Zealand is currently in the 5th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3552 points and a 104 rating according to its performance in the past 34 matches.

Netherlands in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Netherlands is currently in the 14th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 1071 points and a 37 rating according to its performance in the past 29 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands Squads

The following are the playing 11 of New Zealand and Netherlands for cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06.

Playing 11 of New Zealand in CWC '23 Match 06

The playing 11 of the New Zealand Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Trent Boult

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Mitch Santner

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Will Young

Team New Zealand CWC '23 Match 06 Key Players

Trent Boult is the 5th best bowler at the ICC ODI bowling rankings, and Matt Henry is in the 9th place. These bowlers can turn the game in New Zealand's favor anytime.

Playing 11 of Netherlands in CWC '23 Match 06

The playing 11 of the Netherlands Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 will be among the following players.

Scott Edwards (Captain)

Max O'Dowd

Bas de Leede

Vikram Singh

Teja Nidamanuru

Paul van Meekeren

Colin Ackermann

Roelof van der Merwe

Logan van Beek

Aryan Dutt

Ryan Klein

Wesley Barresi

Saqib Zulfiqar

Shariz Ahmad

Sybrand Engelbrecht

Team Netherlands CWC '23 Match 06 Key Players

None of the Team Netherland's players is among the top ten players at the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. The Netherlands?

Team New Zealand has better stats than Team Netherlands in past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team New Zealand will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands on 9 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 06 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.