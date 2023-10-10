Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 England Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Dharamshala today with a thrilling match between England and Bangladesh. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, India, will host the 7th match of CWC '23 on 10 October 2023 at 10 AM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 England Vs. Bangladesh at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

England and Bangladesh qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. England lost its first match in CWC '23 against New Zealand, while Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan. England lifted the CWC Trophy once, in the previous edition, while Team Bangladesh returned home from the first round last season. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past England Vs. Bangladesh Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how England and Bangladesh performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 7th match?

England and Bangladesh faced each other in 24 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023. England won 19 and Bangladesh won 5 matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

England Past ODI Records

England played 785 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 396 with a winning percentage of 50.44. Team England has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 7th match.

Bangladesh Past ODI Records

Bangladesh played 423 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 154 with a 36.40 winning percentage. Team Bangladesh has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 7th match.

England Vs. Bangladesh Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how England and Bangladesh performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 starts?

England played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and lifted the Cricket World Cup trophy in 2019. Bangladesh played the earlier 6 Cricket World Cups and reached the quarter-finals only once.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of England and Bangladesh.

England in Past Cricket World Cups

England played 83 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 48 with a 59.75 win percentage. Team England played exceptionally in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Bangladesh in Past Cricket World Cups

Bangladesh played 40 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 14 with a 35.89 win percentage. Team Bangladesh played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

England Vs. Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of matches played by England and Bangladesh in this tournament.

England in Cricket World Cup 2023

England played its CWC '23 first match against New Zealand. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 282 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 37th over at the loss of one wicket and won the match by nine wickets with 82 balls left.

Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup 2023

Bangladesh played its CWC '23 first match against Afghanistan. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Team Afghanistan was all out at 156 runs in the 38th over. Bangladesh chased the target at the loss of four wickets and won the match by six wickets with 92 balls left.

England Vs. Bangladesh ODI Rankings

England has a better position and higher ranking than Bangladesh in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams England and Bangladesh.

England in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team England is currently in the 6th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3110 points and a 104 rating according to its performance in the past 30 matches.

Bangladesh in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Bangladesh is currently in the 7th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3339 points and a 93 rating according to its performance in the past 36 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 England Vs. Bangladesh Squads

The following are the playing 11 of England and Bangladesh for cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07.

Playing 11 of England in CWC '23 Match 07

The playing 11 of the England Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 will be among the following players.

Jos Buttler (Captain)

Moeen Ali

Gus Atkinson

Jonny Bairstow

Sam Curran

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Adil Rashid

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Ben Stokes

Reece Topley

David Willey

Mark Wood

Chris Woakes

Team England CWC '23 Match 07 Key Players

None of the team England players in the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad is in the ICC top ten player rankings.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh in CWC '23 Match 07

The playing 11 of the Bangladesh Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 will be among the following players.

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain)

Litton Kumer Das

Tanzid Hasan Tamim

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Vice Captain)

Tawhid Hridoy

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mahmudullah Riyad

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Nasum Ahmed

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Taskin Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

Hasan Mahmud

Shoriful Islam

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Team Bangladesh CWC '23 Match 07 Key Players

Shakib Al Hasan is the best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings, and Shak Mahedi Hasan is in 8th place.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 England Vs. Bangladesh?

Team England has better stats than Team Bangladesh in past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team England will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard; IT TAKES ONE DAY TO ACHIEVE GLORY.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 England Vs. Bangladesh LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 England Vs. Bangladesh on 10 October 2023 from 10 AM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 07 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.