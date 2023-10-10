Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Hyderabad today with a thrilling match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India, will host the 8th match of CWC '23 on 10 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka LIVE score at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and are away from LIVE Streaming.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, respectively. Pakistan won its first Cricket World Cup 2023 match, and Sri Lanka lost it. Both teams returned home from the Cricket World Cup 2019 Group Stage.

Past Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka Head-to-Head ODI Records

Pakistan and Sri Lanka faced each other in 156 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023; Pakistan won 92, and Sri Lanka won 59.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

Pakistan Past ODI Records

Pakistan played 960 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 508 with a 52.92 winning percentage. Team Pakistan has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 8th match.

Sri Lanka Past ODI Records

Sri Lanka played 899 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 413 with a 45.93 winning percentage. Team Sri Lanka is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08.

Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Records

Pakistan and Sri Lanka played all 12 Cricket World Cups; Pakistan was the World Cricket Champion in 1992, and Sri Lanka won the Cricket World Cup Trophy in 1996.

Pakistan in Past Cricket World Cups

Pakistan played 79 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 45 with a 58.44 win percentage. Team Pakistan played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Sri Lanka in Past Cricket World Cups

Sri Lanka played 80 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 38 with a 49.35 win percentage. Team Sri Lanka showed remarkable performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup 2023

Pakistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Pakistan played its CWC'23 first match against The Netherlands. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all out at 286 runs in the second last over. Team Netherlands was all out at 205 runs in the 41st over. Pakistan won the match by 81 runs.

Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Sri Lanka faced South Africa in its first CWC '23 match. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 428 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Sri Lanka was all out at 326 runs in the 45th over.

South Africa won the match by 102 runs.

Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka ODI Rankings

Pakistan has a better position and higher ranking than Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for Pakistan and Sri Lanka teams.

Pakistan in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Pakistan is currently in the 2nd position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3227 points and a 115 rating according to its performance in the past 28 matches.

Sri Lanka in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Sri Lanka is currently in the 8th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3568 points and a 91 rating according to its performance in the past 39 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

Playing 11 of Pakistan in CWC '23 Match 08

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Abdullah Shafique

Mohammad Rizwan

Saud Shakeel

Iftikhar Ahmed

Salman Ali Agha

Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Wasim

Team Pakistan CWC '23 Match 08 Key Players

Babar Azam is the best batter in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, and Imam-ul-Haq is in the 6th place. Furthermore, Shaheen Afridi is the 6th best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Match 08

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain)

Kusal Perera

Pathum Nissanka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dushan Hemantha

Maheesh Theekshana

Dunith Wellalage

Kasun Rajitha

Matheesha Pathirana

Lahiru Kumara

Dilshan Madushanka

Chamika Karunaratne (Travelling Reserve)

Team Sri Lanka CWC '23 Match 08 Key Players

None of the Sri Lankan players on the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad is among the top ten ICC ODI players.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka?

Team Pakistan has better stats than Team Sri Lanka in past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team Pakistan will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka LIVE Score

