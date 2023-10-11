Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Delhi today with a thrilling match between India and Afghanistan. Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India, will host the 9th match of CWC '23 on 11 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan LIVE score at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and are away from LIVE Streaming.

India and Afghanistan qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. India won its first Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia, and Afghanistan lost against Bangladesh. Team India returned home from the semifinals in the Cricket World Cup 2019, and Afghanistan could not proceed beyond the First Round. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past India Vs. Afghanistan Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how India and Afghanistan performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 9th match?

India and Afghanistan faced each other in 3 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023; India won 2 and one match tied.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

India Past ODI Records

India played 1041 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 547 with a 52.54 winning percentage. Team India has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 9th match.

Afghanistan Past ODI Records

Afghanistan played 152 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 73 with a 49.66 winning percentage. Team Afghanistan is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09.

India Vs. Afghanistan Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how India and Afghanistan performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 starts?

India played all 12 Cricket World Cups and became the Cricket World Champion twice, in 1983 and 2011. On the other hand, Afghanistan played only two Cricket World Cups and ended up at the Group Stage each time.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of India and Afghanistan.

India in Past Cricket World Cups

India played 84 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 53 with a 64.45 win percentage. Team India played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Afghanistan in Past Cricket World Cups

Afghanistan played 15 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won one with a 6.66 win percentage. Team Afghanistan showed average performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

India Vs. Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of matches played by India and Afghanistan in this tournament.

India in Cricket World Cup 2023

India played its CWC '23 first match against Australia. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Australia was all-out at 199 runs in the last over. India chased the target at four wickets in the 42nd over and won the match by six wickets with 52 balls left.

Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup 203

Afghanistan played its CWC '23 first match against Bangladesh. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Afghanistan was all out at 156 runs in the 38th over. Bangladesh chased the target at the loss of four wickets and won the match by six wickets with 92 balls left.

India Vs. Afghanistan in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of India and Afghanistan teams. Both teams played one match in this tournament.

India in CWC '23 Points Table

India is in the 4th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with two points and a +0.

883 Net Run Rate.

Afghanistan in CWC '23 Points Table

Afghanistan is currently in the 9th position at the cricket World Cup 2023 points table with zero points and a -1.483 Net Run Rate.

India Vs. Afghanistan ODI Rankings

India has a better position and higher ranking than Afghanistan in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams India and Afghanistan.

India in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team India is currently in the 1st position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 5085 points and a 116 rating according to its performance in the past 44 matches.

Afghanistan in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Afghanistan is currently in the 9th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 1729 points and a 79 rating according to its performance in the past 22 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan Squads

The following are the playing 11 of India and Afghanistan for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09.

Playing 11 of India in CWC '23 Match 09

The playing 11 of the India Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Axar Patel

Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav

Team India CWC '23 Match 09 Key Players

Shubman Gill is the 2nd best ODI batter at the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Virat Kohli is in the 9th place, and Rohit Sharma is in the 10th place. Furthermore, Mohammed Siraj is the best ODI bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, and Hardik Pandya is the 7th best all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan in CWC '23 Match 09

The playing 11 of the Afghanistan Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Ibrahim Zadran

Riaz Hassan

Rahmat Shah

Najibullah Zadran

Mohammad Nabi

Ikram Alikhil

Azmatullah Omarzai

Rashid Khan

Noor Ahmad

Fazalhaq Farooq

Abdul Rahman

Naveen ul Haq

Team Afghanistan CWC '23 Match 09 Key Players

Mujeeb ur Rahman is the 3rd best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, Rashid Khan is in the 4th place, and Mohammad Nabi is in the 10th place. Furthermore, Mohammad Nabi is the 2nd best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings, and Rashid Khan is in the 4th place.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan?

Team India has better stats than Team Afghanistan in past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, and the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. Also, India has the better position at the CWC '23 points table. We predict Team India will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan LIVE Score

You can see the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan LIVE score on 11 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 09 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.