Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Chennai today with a thrilling match between New Zealand and Bangladesh. M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India, will host the 11th match of CWC '23 on 13 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

New Zealand and Bangladesh qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. New Zealand won its first two matches in CWC '23 against England and the Netherlands, while Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan and lost to England. Both teams never won the CWC Trophy; New Zealand reached the Cricket World Cup Finals in 2015 and 2019, while Team Bangladesh never reached the semifinals. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how New Zealand and Bangladesh performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 11th match?

New Zealand and Bangladesh faced each other in 41 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023. New Zealand won 30 and Bangladesh won 10 matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

New Zealand Past ODI Records

New Zealand played 812 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 373 with a 48.95 winning percentage. Team New Zealand has played good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11.

Bangladesh Past ODI Records

Bangladesh played 423 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 154 with a 36.40 winning percentage. Team Bangladesh has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 11th match.

New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how New Zealand and Bangladesh performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 starts?

New Zealand played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and was the runner-up in 2015 and 2019. On the other hand, Bangladesh played the earlier 6 Cricket World Cups and reached the quarter-finals only once.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of New Zealand and Bangladesh.

New Zealand in Past Cricket World Cups

New Zealand played 89 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 54 with a 61.93 win percentage. Team New Zealand played exceptionally in previous tournaments and will perform better cricket this time.

Bangladesh in Past Cricket World Cups

Bangladesh played 40 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 14 with a 35.89 win percentage. Team Bangladesh played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of matches played by New Zealand and Bangladesh in this tournament.

New Zealand in Cricket World Cup 2023

New Zealand played its CWC '23 first match against England. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 282 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 37th over at the loss of one wicket, winning the match by nine wickets with 82 balls left.

Team New Zealand faced the Netherlands in the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 322 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out at 223 runs in the 47th over. New Zealand won the match by 99 runs.

Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup 2023

Bangladesh played its CWC '23 first match against Afghanistan. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Afghanistan was all out at 156 runs in the 38th over. Bangladesh chased the target at the loss of four wickets and won the match by six wickets with 92 balls left.

Bangladesh faced England in its Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 364 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs.

Bangladesh was all out at 227 runs in the second last over. England won the match by 137 runs.

New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of New Zealand and Bangladesh teams. Both teams played two matches in this tournament.

New Zealand in CWC '23 Points Table

New Zealand is in the 2nd position at the cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a +1.958 Net Run Rate.

Bangladesh in CWC '23 Points Table

Bangladesh is currently in the 6th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with two points and a -0.653 Net Run Rate.

New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh ODI Rankings

New Zealand has a better position and higher ranking than Bangladesh in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for New Zealand and Bangladesh teams.

New Zealand in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team New Zealand is currently in the 6th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3666 points and a 105 rating according to its performance in the past 35 matches.

Bangladesh in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Bangladesh is currently in the 7th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3393 points and a 92 rating according to its performance in the past 37 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh Squads

The following are the playing 11 of New Zealand and Bangladesh for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11.

Playing 11 of New Zealand in CWC '23 Match 11

The playing 11 of the New Zealand Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Trent Boult

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Mitch Santner

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Will Young

Team New Zealand CWC '23 Match 11 Key Players

Trent Boult is the 3rd best bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, and Matt Henry is in the 5th place. These bowlers can turn the game in New Zealand's favor anytime. Furthermore, Mitch Santner is the 8th best all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh in CWC '23 Match 11

The playing 11 of the Bangladesh Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 will be among the following players.

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain)

Litton Kumer Das

Tanzid Hasan Tamim

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Vice Captain)

Tawhid Hridoy

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mahmudullah Riyad

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Nasum Ahmed

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Taskin Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

Hasan Mahmud

Shoriful Islam

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Team Bangladesh CWC '23 Match 11 Key Players

Shakib Al Hasan is the best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings, and Shak Mahedi Hasan is in 9th place.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh?

Team New Zealand has better stats than Team Bangladesh in head-to-head matches, past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, the current tournament, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team New Zealand will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard as IT TAKES ONE DAY TO ACHIEVE GLORY.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh on 13 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 11 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.