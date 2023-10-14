Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Ahmedabad today with the most thrilling match in the tournament between India and Pakistan. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India, will host the 12th match of CWC '23 on 14 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan LIVE score at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and are away from LIVE Streaming.

India and Pakistan qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Both teams have won two matches in the tournament so far.

Past India Vs. Pakistan Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how India and Pakistan performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 12th match?

India and Pakistan faced each other in 134 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023; India won 56, and Pakistan won 73.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

India Past ODI Records

India played 1041 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 547 with a 52.54 winning percentage. Team India has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 12th match.

Pakistan Past ODI Records

Pakistan played 960 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 508 with a 52.92 winning percentage. Team Pakistan has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 12th match.

India Vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how India and Pakistan performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 starts?

India and Pakistan played all 12 Cricket World Cups; India became the Cricket World Champion twice, in 1983 and 2011. On the other hand, Pakistan lifted the Cricket World Cup trophy in 1992.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of India and Pakistan.

India in Past Cricket World Cups

India played 84 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 53 with a 64.45 win percentage. Team India played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Pakistan in Past Cricket World Cups

Pakistan played 79 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 45 with a 58.44 win percentage. Team Pakistan played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

India Vs. Pakistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of matches played by India and Pakistan in this tournament.

India in Cricket World Cup 2023

India played its CWC '23 first match against Australia. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Australia was all-out at 199 runs in the last over. India chased the target at four wickets in the 42nd over and won the match by six wickets with 52 balls left.

India's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Afghanistan. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Afghanistan scored 272 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in 35 overs, winning the match by eight wickets with 90 balls left.

Pakistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Pakistan played its CWC'23 first match against The Netherlands. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all out at 286 runs in the second last over. Team Netherlands was all out at 205 runs in the 41st over. Pakistan won the match by 81 runs.

Pakistan's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka scored 344 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Pakistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by six wickets with ten balls left.

India Vs. Pakistan in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of India and Pakistan teams. Both teams played two matches in this tournament.

India in CWC '23 Points Table

India is in the 3rd position at the cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a +1.500 Net Run Rate.

Pakistan in CWC '23 Points Table

Pakistan is currently in the 4th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a +0.927 Net Run Rate.

India Vs. Pakistan ODI Rankings

India has a better position and higher ranking than Pakistan in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams India and Pakistan.

India in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team India is currently in the 1st position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 5376 points and a 117 rating according to its performance in the past 46 matches.

Pakistan in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Pakistan is currently in the 2nd position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3368 points and a 116 rating according to its performance in the past 29 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan Squads

The following are the playing 11 of India and Pakistan for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12.

Playing 11 of India in CWC '23 Match 12

The playing 11 of the India Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 will be among the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Axar Patel

Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav

Team India CWC '23 Match 12 Key Players

Shubman Gill is the 2nd best ODI batter at the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, and Virat Kohli is in the 7th place. Furthermore, Mohammed Siraj is the 2nd best ODI bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, Kuldeep Yadav is in the 8th place, and Hardik Pandya is the 7th best all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of Pakistan in CWC '23 Match 12

The playing 11 of the Pakistan Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Abdullah Shafique

Mohammad Rizwan

Saud Shakeel

Iftikhar Ahmed

Salman Ali Agha

Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Wasim

Team Pakistan CWC '23 Match 12 Key Players

Babar Azam is the best batter in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, and Imam-ul-Haq is in the 9th place.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan?

Team Pakistan has better stats than Team India in head-to-head matches and past One Day Internationals. However, Team India has better stats in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings and previous Cricket World Cups. We predict Team Pakistan will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan LIVE Score

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan LIVE Score