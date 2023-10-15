Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Delhi today with a thrilling match between England and Afghanistan. Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India, will host the 13th match of CWC '23 on 15 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

England and Afghanistan qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. England lost in CWC '23 against New Zealand and defeated Bangladesh, while Afghanistan lost both matches. England lifted the CWC Trophy once, in the previous edition, while Team Afghanistan returned home from the first round last season. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past England Vs. Afghanistan Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how England and Afghanistan performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 13th match?

England and Afghanistan faced each other in two One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023 and England won both.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

England Past ODI Records

England played 785 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 396 with a winning percentage of 50.44. Team England has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 13th match.

Afghanistan Past ODI Records

Afghanistan played 152 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 73 with a 49.66 winning percentage. Team Afghanistan is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13.

England Vs. Afghanistan Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how England and Afghanistan performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 starts?

England played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and lifted the Cricket World Cup trophy in 2019. On the other hand, Afghanistan played only two Cricket World Cups and ended up at the Group Stage each time.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of England and Afghanistan.

England in Past Cricket World Cups

England played 83 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 48 with a 59.75 win percentage. Team England played exceptionally in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Afghanistan in Past Cricket World Cups

Afghanistan played 15 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won one with a 6.66 win percentage. Team Afghanistan showed average performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

England Vs. Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of matches played by England and Afghanistan in this tournament.

England in Cricket World Cup 2023

England played its CWC '23 first match against New Zealand. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 282 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 37th over at the loss of one wicket and won the match by nine wickets with 82 balls left.

England faced Bangladesh in its Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 364 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Bangladesh was all out at 227 runs in the second last over. England won the match by 137 runs.

Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

Afghanistan played its CWC '23 first match against Bangladesh. Team Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Afghanistan was all out at 156 runs in the 38th over.

Bangladesh chased the target at the loss of four wickets and won the match by six wickets with 92 balls left.

Afghanistan's second cricket World Cup 2023 match was against India. Team Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Afghanistan scored 272 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in 35 overs, winning the match by eight wickets with 90 balls left.

England Vs. Afghanistan ODI Rankings

England has a better position and higher ranking than Afghanistan in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams England and Afghanistan.

England in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team England is currently in the 5th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3253 points and a 105 rating according to its performance in the past 31 matches.

Afghanistan in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Afghanistan is currently in the 9th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 1796 points and a 78 rating according to its performance in the past 23 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan Squads

The following are the playing 11 of England and Afghanistan for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13.

Playing 11 of England in CWC '23 Match 13

The playing 11 of the England Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Jos Buttler (Captain)

Moeen Ali

Gus Atkinson

Jonny Bairstow

Sam Curran

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Adil Rashid

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Ben Stokes

Reece Topley

David Willey

Mark Wood

Chris Woakes

Team England CWC '23 Match 13 Key Players

Dawid Malan is the 8th best batter in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan in CWC '23 Match 13

The playing 11 of the Afghanistan Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Ibrahim Zadran

Riaz Hassan

Rahmat Shah

Najibullah Zadran

Mohammad Nabi

Ikram Alikhil

Azmatullah Omarzai

Rashid Khan

Noor Ahmad

Fazalhaq Farooq

Abdul Rahman

Naveen ul Haq

Team Afghanistan CWC '23 Match 13 Key Players

Mujeeb ur Rahman is the 4th best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, Rashid Khan is in the 6th place, and Mohammad Nabi is in the 9th place. Furthermore, Mohammad Nabi is the 2nd best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings, and Rashid Khan is in the 4th place.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan?

Team England has better stats than Team Afghanistan in head-to-head history, past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, the current tournament, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team England will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard; IT TAKES ONE DAY TO ACHIEVE GLORY.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan on 15 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 13 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.