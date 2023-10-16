Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Lucknow today with a thrilling match between Australia and Sri Lanka. Ekana Sports City, Lucknow, India, will host the 14th match of CWC '23 on 16 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka LIVE score at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and are away from LIVE Streaming.

Australia and Sri Lanka qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, respectively. Australia and Sri Lanka lost their first two games in CWC '23. Australia reached the semifinals in the previous season, while Sri Lanka returned home from the First Round of the Cricket World Cup 2019. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past Australia Vs. Sri Lanka Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how Australia and Sri Lanka performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 14th match?

Australia and Sri Lanka faced each other in 103 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023; Australia won 63, and Sri Lanka won 36.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

Australia Past ODI Records

Australia played 985 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 596 with a 60.5 winning percentage. Team Australia is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14.

Sri Lanka Past ODI Records

Sri Lanka played 899 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 413 with a 45.93 winning percentage. Team Sri Lanka is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14.

Australia Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how Australia and Sri Lanka performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 starts?

Australia and Sri Lanka played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups, Australia lifted the CWC trophy in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. On the other hand, Sri Lanka won the Cricket World Cup Trophy in 1996.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of Australia and Sri Lanka.

Australia in Past Cricket World Cups

Australia played 94 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 69 with a 74.73 win percentage. Team Australia showed tremendous performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform excellent cricket this time.

Sri Lanka in Past Cricket World Cups

Sri Lanka played 80 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 38 with a 49.35 win percentage. Team Sri Lanka showed remarkable performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

Australia Vs. Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches Australia and Sri Lanka played in this tournament.

Australia in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Australia played its CWC '23 first match against India. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Australia was all-out at 199 runs in the last over. India chased the target at four wickets in the 42nd over and won the match by six wickets with 52 balls left.

Australia faced South Africa in its Cricket World Cup 2023 second match. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 311 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Australia was all out at 117 runs in the 41st over. South Africa won the match by 134 runs.

Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Sri Lanka faced South Africa in its first CWC '23 match. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sri Lanka scored 428 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Sri Lanka was all out at 326 runs in the 45th over. South Africa won the match by 102 runs.

Sri Lanka's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Pakistan. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka scored 344 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Pakistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by six wickets with ten balls left.

Australia Vs. Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of Australian and Sri Lankan teams. Both teams played two matches in this tournament.

Australia in CWC '23 Points Table

Australia is in the 10th position at the cricket World Cup 2023 points table with zero points and a -1.846 Net Run Rate.

Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Points Table

Sri Lanka is in the 8th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with zero points and a -1.161 Net Run Rate.

Australia Vs. Sri Lanka ODI Rankings

Australia has a better position and higher ranking than Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams Australia and Sri Lanka.

Australia in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Australia is currently in the 4th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3588 points and a 109 rating according to its performance in the past 33 matches.

Sri Lanka in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Sri Lanka is currently in the 7th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3633 points and a 91 rating according to its performance in the past 40 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

The following are the playing 11 of Australia and Sri Lanka for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14.

Playing 11 of Australia in CWC '23 Match 14

The playing 11 of the Australia Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Pat Cummins (Captain)

Steve Smith

Alex Carey

Josh Inglis

Sean Abbott

Ashton Agar

Cameron Green

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Mitch Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

David Warner

Adam Zampa

Mitchell Starc

Team Australia CWC '23 Match 14 Key Players

David Warner is the 5th best batter in the ICC ODI batting rankings. Josh Hazlewood is the best ODI bowler at the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, Mitchell Starc is in the 7th place, and Adam Zampa is in the 10th place.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Match 14

The playing 11 of the Sri Lanka Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain)

Kusal Perera

Pathum Nissanka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dushan Hemantha

Maheesh Theekshana

Dunith Wellalage

Kasun Rajitha

Matheesha Pathirana

Lahiru Kumara

Dilshan Madushanka

Chamika Karunaratne (Travelling Reserve)

Team Sri Lanka CWC '23 Match 14 Key Players

None of the Sri Lankan players on the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad is among the top ten ICC ODI players.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka?

Team Australia has better stats than Team Sri Lanka in past One Day Internationals, head-to-head matches, previous Cricket World Cups, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team Australia will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to register their first victory in the tournament and secure a better position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka LIVE Score

You can see the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka LIVE score on 16 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 14 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.