Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Dharamshala today with an exciting match between South Africa and the Netherlands. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, India, will host the 15th match of CWC '23 on 17 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. The Netherlands LIVE score at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and are away from LIVE Streaming.

South Africa and the Netherlands qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, respectively. Team South Africa returned from the first stage of CWC 2019, whereas The Netherlands didn't qualify for it. South Africa won against Sri Lanka and Australia, and The Netherlands lost to Pakistan and New Zealand in this tournament. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past South Africa Vs. Netherlands Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how South Africa and the Netherlands performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match?

South Africa and the Netherlands faced each other in 7 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023, and South Africa won six and one did not result.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

South Africa Past ODI Records

South Africa played 659 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 402 with a 63.00 winning percentage. Team South Africa has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 15th match.

Netherlands Past ODI Records

The Netherlands played 114 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 39 with a 34.21 winning percentage. Team Netherlands is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15.

South Africa Vs. Netherlands Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how South Africa and the Netherlands performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 starts?

South Africa played in the previous 8 Cricket World Cups and reached the semifinals in 1992, 1999, 2007, and 2015. On the other hand, the Netherlands played only four Cricket World Cups and ended up at the Group Stage each time.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of South Africa and the Netherlands.

South Africa in Past Cricket World Cups

South Africa played 64 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 38 with a 61.9 win percentage. Team South Africa played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Netherlands in Past Cricket World Cups

The Netherlands played 20 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 2 with a 10.00 win percentage. Team Netherlands showed average performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

South Africa Vs. Netherlands in Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of matches played by South Africa and the Netherlands in this tournament.

South Africa in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team South Africa faced Sri Lanka in its first CWC '23 match. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 428 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Sri Lanka was all out at 326 runs in the 45th over. South Africa won the match by 102 runs.

South Africa faced Australia in its Cricket World Cup 2023 second match. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 311 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Australia was all out at 117 runs in the 41st over. South Africa won the match by 134 runs.

Netherlands in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Netherlands played its CWC'23 first match against Pakistan. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all out at 286 runs in the second last over. Team Netherlands was all out at 205 runs in the 41st over. Pakistan won the match by 81 runs.

Team Netherlands faced New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first.

New Zealand scored 322 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out at 223 runs in the 47th over. New Zealand won the match by 99 runs.

South Africa Vs. Netherlands in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of South Africa and the Netherlands teams. Both teams played two matches in this tournament.

South Africa in CWC '23 Points Table

South Africa is in the 3rd position at the cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a +2.360 Net Run Rate.

Netherlands in CWC '23 Points Table

The Netherlands is currently in the 10th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with zero points and a -1.800 Net Run Rate.

South Africa Vs. Netherlands ODI Rankings

South Africa has a better position and higher ranking than the Netherlands in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for South Africa and Netherlands teams.

South Africa in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team South Africa is currently in the 3rd position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 2853 points and a 110 rating according to its performance in the past 26 matches.

Netherlands in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Netherlands is currently in the 14th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 1098 points and a 37 rating according to its performance in the past 30 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands Squads

The following are the playing 11 of South Africa and Netherlands for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15.

Playing 11 of South Africa in CWC '23 Match 15

The playing 11 of the South Africa Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Temba Bavuma (Captain)

Gerald Coetzee

Quinton de Kock

Reeza Hendricks

Marco Jansen

Heinrich Klaasen

Sisanda Magala

Keshav Maharaj

Aiden Markram

David Miller

Lungi Ngidi

Anrich Nortje

Kagiso Rabada

Tabraiz Shamsi

Rassie van der Dussen

Team South Africa CWC '23 Match 15 Key Players

Rassie van der Dussen is the 3rd best batter at the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Quinton de Kock is in the 6th place, and Heinrich Klaasen is in the 10th place.

Playing 11 of Netherlands in CWC '23 Match 15

The playing 11 of the Netherlands Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Scott Edwards (Captain)

Max O'Dowd

Bas de Leede

Vikram Singh

Teja Nidamanuru

Paul van Meekeren

Colin Ackermann

Roelof van der Merwe

Logan van Beek

Aryan Dutt

Ryan Klein

Wesley Barresi

Saqib Zulfiqar

Shariz Ahmad

Sybrand Engelbrecht

Team Netherlands CWC '23 Match 15 Key Players

None of the Team Netherland's players is among the top ten players at the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. The Netherlands?

Team South Africa has better stats than Team Netherlands in past One Day Internationals, head-to-head matches, previous Cricket World Cups, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings, and this tournament. We predict Team South Africa will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands on 17 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 15 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.