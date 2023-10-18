Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Chennai today with a thrilling match between New Zealand and Afghanistan. MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India, will host the 16th match of CWC '23 on 18 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

New Zealand and Afghanistan qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. New Zealand won in CWC '23 against England, Netherlands, and Bangladesh, while Afghanistan lost against Bangladesh and India and won against England. New Zealand was the runner-up in the previous edition, while Team Afghanistan returned home from the first round last season.

Past New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how New Zealand and Afghanistan performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 16th match?

New Zealand and Afghanistan faced each other in two One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023, and New Zealand won both.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

New Zealand Past ODI Records

New Zealand played 812 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 373 with a 48.95 winning percentage. Team New Zealand has played good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16.

Afghanistan Past ODI Records

Afghanistan played 152 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 73 with a 49.66 winning percentage. Team Afghanistan is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16.

New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how New Zealand and Afghanistan performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 starts?

New Zealand played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and was the runner-up in 2015 and 2019. On the other hand, Afghanistan played only two Cricket World Cups and ended up at the Group Stage each time.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of New Zealand and Afghanistan.

New Zealand in Past Cricket World Cups

New Zealand played 89 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 54 with a 61.93 win percentage. Team New Zealand played exceptionally in previous tournaments and will perform better cricket this time.

Afghanistan in Past Cricket World Cups

Afghanistan played 15 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won one with a 6.66 win percentage. Team Afghanistan showed average performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of matches played by New Zealand and Afghanistan in this tournament.

New Zealand in Cricket World Cup 2023

New Zealand played its CWC '23 first match against England. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 282 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 37th over, winning the match by nine wickets with 82 balls left.

Team New Zealand faced the Netherlands in the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 322 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out at 223 runs in the 47th over. New Zealand won the match by 99 runs.

New Zealand's third CWC 2023 match was against Bangladesh. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Bangladesh scored 245 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 43rd over, winning the match by eight wickets with 43 balls left.

Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

Afghanistan played its CWC '23 first match against Bangladesh. Team Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Afghanistan was all out at 156 runs in the 38th over. Bangladesh chased the target at the loss of four wickets and won the match by six wickets with 92 balls left.

Afghanistan's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against India. Team Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Afghanistan scored 272 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in 35 overs, winning the match by eight wickets with 90 balls left.

Team Afghanistan faced England in its third CWC 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Afghanistan was all out at 284 runs in the last over. England was all out at 215 runs in the 41st over. Afghanistan won the match by 69 runs.

New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of New Zealand and Afghanistan teams. Both teams played three matches in this tournament.

New Zealand in CWC '23 Points Table

New Zealand is in the 2nd position at the cricket World Cup 2023 points table with six points and a +1.604 Net Run Rate.

Afghanistan in CWC '23 Points Table

Afghanistan is currently in the 6th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with two points and a -0.652 Net Run Rate.

New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan ODI Rankings

New Zealand has a better position and higher ranking than Afghanistan in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for New Zealand and Afghanistan teams.

New Zealand in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team New Zealand is currently in the 5th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3808 points and a 106 rating according to its performance in the past 36 matches.

Afghanistan in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Afghanistan is currently in the 9th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 1796 points and a 78 rating according to its performance in the past 23 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan Squads

The following are the playing 11 of New Zealand and Afghanistan for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16.

Playing 11 of New Zealand in CWC '23 Match 16

The playing 11 of the New Zealand Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Trent Boult

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Mitch Santner

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Will Young

Team New Zealand CWC '23 Match 16 Key Players

Trent Boult is the 3rd best bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, and Matt Henry is in the 5th place. These bowlers can turn the game in New Zealand's favor anytime. Furthermore, Mitch Santner is the 8th best all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan in CWC '23 Match 16

The playing 11 of the Afghanistan Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 will be among the following players.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Ibrahim Zadran

Riaz Hassan

Rahmat Shah

Najibullah Zadran

Mohammad Nabi

Ikram Alikhil

Azmatullah Omarzai

Rashid Khan

Noor Ahmad

Fazalhaq Farooq

Abdul Rahman

Naveen ul Haq

Team Afghanistan CWC '23 Match 16 Key Players

Mujeeb ur Rahman is the 4th best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, Rashid Khan is in the 6th place, and Mohammad Nabi is in the 9th place. Furthermore, Mohammad Nabi is the 2nd best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings, and Rashid Khan is in the 4th place.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan?

Team New Zealand has better stats than Team Afghanistan in head-to-head history, past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, the current tournament, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team New Zealand will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard; IT TAKES ONE DAY TO ACHIEVE GLORY.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan on 18 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 16 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.