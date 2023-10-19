Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is coming to Pune today with a thrilling match between India and Bangladesh. Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India, will host the 17th match of CWC '23 on 19 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

India and Bangladesh qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. India won its first three matches in CWC '23 against Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, while Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan and lost to England and New Zealand. India won the CWC Trophy in 1983 and 2011, while Team Bangladesh never reached the semifinals. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past India Vs. Bangladesh Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how India and Bangladesh performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 17th match?

India and Bangladesh faced each other in 40 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023. India won 31, and Bangladesh won 8 matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

India Past ODI Records

India played 1041 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 547 with a 52.54 winning percentage. Team India has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 17th match.

Bangladesh Past ODI Records

Bangladesh played 423 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 154 with a 36.40 winning percentage. Team Bangladesh has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 17th match.

India Vs. Bangladesh Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how India and Bangladesh performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 starts?

India played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and became the Cricket World Champion twice, in 1983 and 2011. On the other hand, Bangladesh played the earlier 6 Cricket World Cups and reached the quarter-finals only once.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of India and Bangladesh.

India in Past Cricket World Cups

India played 84 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 53 with a 64.45 win percentage. Team India played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Bangladesh in Past Cricket World Cups

Bangladesh played 40 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 14 with a 35.89 win percentage. Team Bangladesh played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

India Vs. Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of matches played by India and Bangladesh in this tournament.

India in Cricket World Cup 2023

India played its CWC '23 first match against Australia. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Australia was all-out at 199 runs in the last over. India chased the target at four wickets in the 42nd over and won the match by six wickets with 52 balls left.

India's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Afghanistan. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Afghanistan scored 272 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in 35 overs, winning the match by eight wickets with 90 balls left.

India played its 3rd Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. Team India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all-out at 191 runs in the 43rd over. India chased the target in the 31st over, winning the match by seven wickets.

Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup 2023

Bangladesh played its CWC '23 first match against Afghanistan. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Afghanistan was all out at 156 runs in the 38th over. Bangladesh chased the target at the loss of four wickets and won the match by six wickets with 92 balls left.

Bangladesh faced England in its Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 364 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Bangladesh was all out at 227 runs in the second last over.

England won the match by 137 runs.

Bangladesh's third CWC 2023 match was against New Zealand. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Bangladesh scored 245 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 43rd over, winning the match by eight wickets with 43 balls left.

India Vs. Bangladesh in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of India and Bangladesh teams. Both teams played two matches in this tournament.

India in CWC '23 Points Table

India is in the 2nd position at the cricket World Cup 2023 points table with six points and a +1.821 Net Run Rate.

Bangladesh in CWC '23 Points Table

Bangladesh is currently in the 6th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with two points and a -0.699 Net Run Rate.

India Vs. Bangladesh ODI Rankings

India has a better position and higher ranking than Bangladesh in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for India and Bangladesh teams.

India in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team India is currently in the 1st position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 5542 points and a 118 rating according to its performance in the past 47 matches.

Bangladesh in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Bangladesh is currently in the 8th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3448 points and a 91 rating according to its performance in the past 38 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh Squads

The following are the playing 11 of India and Bangladesh for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17.

Playing 11 of India in CWC '23 Match 17

The playing 11 of the India Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 will be among the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Axar Patel

Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav

Team India CWC '23 Match 17 Key Players

Shubman Gill is the 2nd best ODI batter at the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Rohit Sharma is in the 6th place, and Virat Kohli is in the 9th place. Furthermore, Mohammed Siraj is the 3rd best ODI bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, Kuldeep Yadav is in the 8th place, and Hardik Pandya is the 9th best all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh in CWC '23 Match 17

The playing 11 of the Bangladesh Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 will be among the following players.

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain)

Litton Kumer Das

Tanzid Hasan Tamim

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Vice Captain)

Tawhid Hridoy

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mahmudullah Riyad

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Nasum Ahmed

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Taskin Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

Hasan Mahmud

Shoriful Islam

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Team Bangladesh CWC '23 Match 17 Key Players

Shakib Al Hasan is the best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings, and Shak Mahedi Hasan is in 10th place.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh?

Team India has better stats than Team Bangladesh in head-to-head matches, past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, the current tournament, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team India will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard, as IT TAKES ONE DAY TO ACHIEVE GLORY.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh on 19 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 17 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.