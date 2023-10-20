Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is coming to Bengaluru today with a thrilling match between Australia and Pakistan. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India, will host the 18th match of CWC '23 on 20 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan LIVE score at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and are away from LIVE Streaming.

Australia and Pakistan qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Australia lost to India and South Africa and won against Sri Lanka, while Pakistan won against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka and lost to India in this tournament. Australia reached the semifinals in the previous season, while Pakistan returned home from the First Round of the Cricket World Cup 2019. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past Australia Vs. Pakistan Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how Australia and Pakistan performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 18th match?

Australia and Pakistan faced each other in 107 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023; Australia won 69, and Pakistan won 34.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

Australia Past ODI Records

Australia played 985 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 596 with a 60.5 winning percentage. Team Australia is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18.

Pakistan Past ODI Records

Pakistan played 960 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 508 with a 52.92 winning percentage. Team Pakistan has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 18th match.

Australia Vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how Australia and Pakistan performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 starts?

Australia and Pakistan played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups; Australia lifted the CWC trophy in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. On the other hand, Pakistan won the Cricket World Cup Trophy in 1992.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of Australia and Pakistan.

Australia in Past Cricket World Cups

Australia played 94 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 69 with a 74.73 win percentage. Team Australia showed tremendous performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform excellent cricket this time.

Pakistan in Past Cricket World Cups

Pakistan played 79 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 45 with a 58.44 win percentage. Team Pakistan played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Australia Vs. Pakistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches Australia and Pakistan played in this tournament.

Australia in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Australia played its CWC '23 first match against India. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Australia was all-out at 199 runs in the last over. India chased the target at four wickets in the 42nd over and won the match by six wickets with 52 balls left.

Australia faced South Africa in its Cricket World Cup 2023 second match. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 311 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Australia was all out at 117 runs in the 41st over. South Africa won the match by 134 runs.

Australia's third match in Cricket World Cup 2023 was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka was all out at 209 runs in the 44th over. Australia chased the target in the 36th over, winning the match by five wickets with 88 balls left.

Pakistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Pakistan played its CWC'23 first match against The Netherlands. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all out at 286 runs in the second last over. Team Netherlands was all out at 205 runs in the 41st over. Pakistan won the match by 81 runs.

Pakistan's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka scored 344 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs.

Pakistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by six wickets with ten balls left.

Pakistan played its 3rd cricket World Cup 2023 match against India. Team India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all-out at 191 runs in the 43rd over. India chased the target in the 31st over, winning the match by seven wickets.

Australia Vs. Pakistan in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of the Australian and Pakistan teams. Both teams played three matches in this tournament.

Australia in CWC '23 Points Table

Australia is in the 6th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with two points and a -0.734 Net Run Rate.

Pakistan in CWC '23 Points Table

Pakistan is currently in the 4th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a -0.137 Net Run Rate.

Australia Vs. Pakistan ODI Rankings

Pakistan has a better position and higher ranking than Australia in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams Australia and Pakistan.

Australia in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Australia is currently in the 4th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3588 points and a 109 rating according to its performance in the past 33 matches.

Pakistan in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Pakistan is currently in the 2nd position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3435 points and a 115 rating according to its performance in the past 30 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan Squads

The following are the playing 11 of Australia and Pakistan for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18.

Playing 11 of Australia in CWC '23 Match 18

The playing 11 of the Australia Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 will be among the following players.

Pat Cummins (Captain)

Steve Smith

Alex Carey

Josh Inglis

Sean Abbott

Ashton Agar

Cameron Green

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Mitch Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

David Warner

Adam Zampa

Mitchell Starc

Team Australia CWC '23 Match 18 Key Players

David Warner is the 7th best batter in the ICC ODI batting rankings. Josh Hazlewood is the best ODI bowler at the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, Mitchell Starc is in the 9th place, and Glenn Maxwell is the 8th best ODI all-rounder at the ICC ODI All Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of Pakistan in CWC '23 Match 18

The playing 11 of the Pakistan Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Abdullah Shafique

Mohammad Rizwan

Saud Shakeel

Iftikhar Ahmed

Salman Ali Agha

Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Wasim

Team Pakistan CWC '23 Match 18 Key Players

Babar Azam is the best batter in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, and Imam-ul-Haq is in 10th place.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan?

Team Australia has better stats than Team Pakistan in past One Day Internationals, head-to-head matches, and previous Cricket World Cups. However, Team Pakistan is better in the current tournament and in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team Pakistan will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to win the match and secure a better position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan LIVE Score

You can see the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan LIVE score on 20 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 18 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.