Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

The Netherlands and Sri Lanka qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier. The Netherlands lost to Pakistan and New Zealand and won against South Africa, while Sri Lanka lost against South Africa, Pakistan, and Australia in this tournament. The Netherlands didn't play in the previous season, while Sri Lanka returned home from the First Round of the Cricket World Cup 2019. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how the Netherlands and Sri Lanka performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 19th match?

The Netherlands and Sri Lanka faced each other in five One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023; Sri Lanka won all.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

Netherlands Past ODI Records

The Netherlands played 114 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 39 with a 34.21 winning percentage. Team Netherlands is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19.

Sri Lanka Past ODI Records

Sri Lanka played 899 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 413 with a 45.93 winning percentage. Team Sri Lanka is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19.

Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how the Netherlands and Sri Lanka performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 starts?

The Netherlands played only four Cricket World Cups and ended up at the Group Stage each time. On the other hand, Sri Lanka played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and won the Cricket World Cup Trophy in 1996.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Netherlands in Past Cricket World Cups

The Netherlands played 20 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 2 with a 10.00 win percentage. Team Netherlands showed average performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

Sri Lanka in Past Cricket World Cups

Sri Lanka played 80 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 38 with a 49.35 win percentage. Team Sri Lanka showed remarkable performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches Netherlands and Sri Lanka played in this tournament.

Netherlands in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Netherlands played its CWC'23 first match against Pakistan. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all out at 286 runs in the second last over. Team Netherlands was all out at 205 runs in the 41st over. Pakistan won the match by 81 runs.

Team Netherlands faced New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 322 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out at 223 runs in the 47th over. New Zealand won the match by 99 runs.

The Netherlands played its Cricket World Cup 2023 third match against South Africa. South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Netherlands scored 245 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 43 overs as the overs were restricted because the rain interrupted play. South Africa was all out at the second last ball, and the Netherlands won the match by 38 runs.

Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Sri Lanka faced South Africa in its first CWC '23 match. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Sri Lanka scored 428 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Sri Lanka was all out at 326 runs in the 45th over. South Africa won the match by 102 runs.

Sri Lanka's second cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Pakistan. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka scored 344 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Pakistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by six wickets with ten balls left.

Sri Lanka's third match in Cricket World Cup 2023 was against Australia. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka was all out at 209 runs in the 44th over. Australia chased the target in the 36th over, winning the match by five wickets with 88 balls left.

Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka ODI Rankings

Sri Lanka has a better position and higher ranking than the Netherlands in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for the Netherlands and Sri Lanka teams.

Netherlands in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Netherlands is currently in the 14th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 1098 points and a 37 rating according to its performance in the past 30 matches.

Sri Lanka in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Sri Lanka is currently in the 7th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3633 points and a 91 rating according to its performance in the past 40 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

The following are the playing 11 of Netherlands and Sri Lanka for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19.

Playing 11 of Netherlands in CWC '23 Match 19

The playing 11 of the Netherlands Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Scott Edwards (Captain)

Max O'Dowd

Bas de Leede

Vikram Singh

Teja Nidamanuru

Paul van Meekeren

Colin Ackermann

Roelof van der Merwe

Logan van Beek

Aryan Dutt

Ryan Klein

Wesley Barresi

Saqib Zulfiqar

Shariz Ahmad

Sybrand Engelbrecht

Team Netherlands CWC '23 Match 19 Key Players

None of the Team Netherland's players is among the top ten players at the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Match 19

The playing 11 of the Sri Lanka Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain)

Kusal Perera

Pathum Nissanka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dushan Hemantha

Maheesh Theekshana

Dunith Wellalage

Kasun Rajitha

Matheesha Pathirana

Lahiru Kumara

Dilshan Madushanka

Chamika Karunaratne (Travelling Reserve)

Team Sri Lanka CWC '23 Match 19 Key Players

None of the Sri Lankan players on the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad is among the top ten ICC ODI players.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka?

Team Sri Lanka has better stats than the Netherlands in past One Day Internationals, head-to-head matches, previous Cricket World Cups, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team Sri Lanka will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to win the match and secure a better position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka LIVE Score

You can see the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka LIVE score on 21 October 2023 from 10 AM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 19 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.