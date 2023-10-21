Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Mumbai today with a thrilling match between England and South Africa. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, will host the 20th match of CWC '23 on 21 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South Africa at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

England and South Africa qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. England lost in CWC '23 against New Zealand and Afghanistan and defeated Bangladesh, while South Africa lost against the Netherlands and beat Sri Lanka and Australia. England lifted the CWC Trophy once, in the previous edition, while Team South Africa never qualified for The Final. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past England Vs. South Africa Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how England and South Africa performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 20th match?

England and South Africa faced each other in 69 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023; England won 30 while South Africa won 33 matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

England Past ODI Records

England played 785 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 396 with a winning percentage of 50.44. Team England has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 20th match.

South Africa Past ODI Records

South Africa played 659 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 402 with a 63.00 winning percentage. Team South Africa has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 20th match.

England Vs. South Africa Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how England and South Africa performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 starts?

England played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and lifted the Cricket World Cup trophy in 2019. On the other hand, South Africa played in the 8 Cricket World Cups and reached the semifinals in 1992, 1999, 2007, and 2015

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of England and South Africa.

England in Past Cricket World Cups

England played 83 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 48 with a 59.75 win percentage. Team England played exceptionally in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

South Africa in Past Cricket World Cups

South Africa played 64 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 38 with a 61.9 win percentage. Team South Africa played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

England Vs. South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of matches England and South Africa played in this tournament.

England in Cricket World Cup 2023

England played its CWC '23 first match against New Zealand. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 282 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 37th over at the loss of one wicket, winning the match by nine wickets with 82 balls left.

England faced Bangladesh in its Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 364 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Bangladesh was all out at 227 runs in the second last over. England won the match by 137 runs.

Team England faced Afghanistan in its third CWC 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Afghanistan was all out at 284 runs in the last over. England was all out at 215 runs in the 41st over. Afghanistan won the match by 69 runs.

South Africa in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team South Africa faced Sri Lanka in its first CWC '23 match. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 428 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Sri Lanka was all out at 326 runs in the 45th over. South Africa won the match by 102 runs.

South Africa faced Australia in its Cricket World Cup 2023 second match. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 311 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs.

Australia was all out at 117 runs in the 41st over. South Africa won the match by 134 runs.

South Africa played its cricket World Cup 2023 third match against the Netherlands. South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Netherlands scored 245 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 43 overs as the overs were restricted because the rain interrupted play. South Africa was all out at the second last ball, and the Netherlands won the match by 38 runs.

England Vs. South Africa in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of England and South Africa teams. Both teams played three matches in this tournament.

England in CWC '23 Points Table

England is currently in the 6th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with two points and a -0.084 Net Run Rate.

South Africa in CWC '23 Points Table

South Africa is in the 3rd position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a +1.385 Net Run Rate.

England Vs. South Africa ODI Rankings

South Africa has a better position and higher ranking than England in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams England and South Africa.

England in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team England is currently in the 6th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3253 points and a 105 rating according to its performance in the past 31 matches.

South Africa in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team South Africa is currently in the 3rd position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 2853 points and a 110 rating according to its performance in the past 26 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South Africa Squads

The following are the playing 11 of England and South Africa for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20.

Playing 11 of England in CWC '23 Match 20

The playing 11 of the England Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 will be among the following players.

Jos Buttler (Captain)

Moeen Ali

Gus Atkinson

Jonny Bairstow

Sam Curran

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Adil Rashid

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Ben Stokes

Reece Topley

David Willey

Mark Wood

Chris Woakes

Team England CWC '23 Match 20 Key Players

Dawid Malan is the 8th best batter in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings.

Playing 11 of South Africa in CWC '23 Match 20

The playing 11 of the South Africa Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 will be among the following players.

Temba Bavuma (Captain)

Gerald Coetzee

Quinton de Kock

Reeza Hendricks

Marco Jansen

Heinrich Klaasen

Sisanda Magala

Keshav Maharaj

Aiden Markram

David Miller

Lungi Ngidi

Anrich Nortje

Kagiso Rabada

Tabraiz Shamsi

Rassie van der Dussen

Team South Africa CWC '23 Match 20 Key Players

Quinton de Kock is the 3rd best batter at the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, and Rassie van der Dussen is in the 4th place. Furthermore, Keshav Maharaj is the 6th best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South Africa?

Team England has better stats than Team South Africa in previous Cricket World Cups. However, South Africa is ahead of Team England in the head-to-head history, past One Day Internationals, the current tournament, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict South Africa will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to achieve a better position at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South Africa LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South Africa on 21 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 20 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.