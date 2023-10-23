Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Chennai today with a thrilling match between Pakistan and Afghanistan. MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India, will host the 22nd match of CWC '23 on 23 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

Pakistan and Afghanistan qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Pakistan won in CWC '23 against Netherlands and Sri Lanka and lost to India and Australia, while Afghanistan lost against Bangladesh, India, and New Zealand, and won against England. Pakistan won the Cricket World Cup Trophy in 1992, while Team Afghanistan returned home from the first round in both of its past World Cup appearances. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how Pakistan and Afghanistan performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 22nd match?

Pakistan and Afghanistan faced each other in seven One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023, and Pakistan won all.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

Pakistan Past ODI Records

Pakistan played 960 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 508 with a 52.92 winning percentage. Team Pakistan has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 22nd match.

Afghanistan Past ODI Records

Afghanistan played 152 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 73 with a 49.66 winning percentage. Team Afghanistan is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22.

Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how Pakistan and Afghanistan performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 starts?

Pakistan played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and won the Cricket World Cup Trophy in 1992. On the other hand, Afghanistan played only two Cricket World Cups and ended up at the Group Stage each time.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan in Past Cricket World Cups

Pakistan played 79 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 45 with a 58.44 win percentage. Team Pakistan played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Afghanistan in Past Cricket World Cups

Afghanistan played 15 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won one with a 6.66 win percentage. Team Afghanistan showed average performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of matches played by Pakistan and Afghanistan in this tournament.

Pakistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Pakistan played its CWC'23 first match against The Netherlands. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all out at 286 runs in the second last over. Team Netherlands was all out at 205 runs in the 41st over. Pakistan won the match by 81 runs.

Pakistan's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka scored 344 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Pakistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by six wickets with ten balls left.

Pakistan played its 3rd Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India. Team India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all-out at 191 runs in the 43rd over. India chased the target in the 31st over, winning the match by seven wickets.

The 4th Cricket World Cup 2023 match of Pakistan was against Australia. Team Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia scored 367 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team Pakistan was all out at 305 runs in the 46th over. Australia won the match by 62 runs.

Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

Afghanistan played its CWC '23 first match against Bangladesh. Team Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Afghanistan was all out at 156 runs in the 38th over. Bangladesh chased the target at the loss of four wickets and won the match by six wickets with 92 balls left.

Afghanistan's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against India. Team Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Afghanistan scored 272 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs.

India chased the target in 35 overs, winning the match by eight wickets with 90 balls left.

Team Afghanistan faced England in its third CWC 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Afghanistan was all out at 284 runs in the last over. England was all out at 215 runs in the 41st over. Afghanistan won the match by 69 runs.

The 4th CWC 2023 match of Afghanistan was against New Zealand. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team New Zealand scored 288 runs at the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan was all-out at 139 runs in the 35th over. New Zealand won the match by 149 runs.

Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of Pakistan and Afghanistan teams. Both teams played four matches in this tournament.

Pakistan in CWC '23 Points Table

Pakistan is currently in the 5th position at the cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a -0.456 Net Run Rate.

Afghanistan in CWC '23 Points Table

Afghanistan is currently in the 10th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with two points and a -1.250 Net Run Rate.

Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan ODI Rankings

Pakistan has a better position and higher ranking than Afghanistan in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for Pakistan and Afghanistan teams.

Pakistan in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Pakistan is currently in the 2nd position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3435 points and a 115 rating according to its performance in the past 30 matches.

Afghanistan in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Afghanistan is currently in the 9th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 1796 points and a 78 rating according to its performance in the past 23 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan Squads

The following are the playing 11 of Pakistan and Afghanistan for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22.

Playing 11 of Pakistan in CWC '23 Match 22

The playing 11 of the Pakistan Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Abdullah Shafique

Mohammad Rizwan

Saud Shakeel

Iftikhar Ahmed

Salman Ali Agha

Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Wasim

Team Pakistan CWC '23 Match 22 Key Players

Babar Azam is the best batter in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, and Imam-ul-Haq is in 10th place.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan in CWC '23 Match 22

The playing 11 of the Afghanistan Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 will be among the following players.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Ibrahim Zadran

Riaz Hassan

Rahmat Shah

Najibullah Zadran

Mohammad Nabi

Ikram Alikhil

Azmatullah Omarzai

Rashid Khan

Noor Ahmad

Fazalhaq Farooq

Abdul Rahman

Naveen ul Haq

Team Afghanistan CWC '23 Match 22 Key Players

Rashid Khan is the 4th best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, Mujeeb ur Rahman is in 5th place, and Mohammad Nabi is in 10th place. Furthermore, Mohammad Nabi is the 2nd best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings, and Rashid Khan is in the 4th place.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan?

Team Pakistan has better stats than Team Afghanistan in head-to-head history, past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, the current tournament, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team Pakistan will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard; IT TAKES ONE DAY TO ACHIEVE GLORY.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan on 23 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 22 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.