Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 26 Pakistan Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Chennai today with a thrilling match between Pakistan and South Africa. MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India, will host the 26th match of CWC '23 on 27 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 26 Pakistan Vs. South Africa at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

Pakistan and South Africa qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Pakistan won in CWC '23 against Netherlands and Sri Lanka and lost to India, Australia, and Afghanistan. On the other hand, South Africa won against Sri Lanka, Australia, England, and Bangladesh, and lost against the Netherlands. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 26 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past Pakistan Vs. South Africa Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how Pakistan and South Africa performed in head-to-head One Day International matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 26th match?

Pakistan and South Africa faced each other in 82 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023; Pakistan won 30, and South Africa won 51 matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

Pakistan Past ODI Records

Pakistan played 960 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 508 with a 52.92 winning percentage. Team Pakistan has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 26th match.

South Africa Past ODI Records

South Africa played 659 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 402 with a 63.00 winning percentage. Team South Africa has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 26th match.

Pakistan Vs. South Africa Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how Pakistan and South Africa performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 26 starts?

Pakistan played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and won the Cricket World Cup Trophy in 1992. On the other hand, South Africa played in the 8 Cricket World Cups and reached the semifinals in 1992, 1999, 2007, and 2015.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of Pakistan and South Africa.

Pakistan in Past Cricket World Cups

Pakistan played 79 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 45 with a 58.44 win percentage. Team Pakistan played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

South Africa in Past Cricket World Cups

South Africa played 64 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 38 with a 61.9 win percentage. Team South Africa played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Pakistan Vs. South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches Pakistan and South Africa played in this tournament.

Pakistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Pakistan played its CWC'23 first match against The Netherlands. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all out at 286 runs in the second last over. Team Netherlands was all out at 205 runs in the 41st over. Pakistan won the match by 81 runs.

Pakistan's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka scored 344 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Pakistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by six wickets with ten balls left.

Pakistan played its 3rd Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India. Team India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all-out at 191 runs in the 43rd over. India chased the target in the 31st over, winning the match by seven wickets.

The 4th Cricket World Cup 2023 match of Pakistan was against Australia. Team Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia scored 367 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team Pakistan was all out at 305 runs in the 46th over. Australia won the match by 62 runs.

Pakistan faced Afghanistan in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Pakistan scored 282 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by eight wickets with six balls left.

South Africa in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team South Africa faced Sri Lanka in its first CWC '23 match. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 428 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Sri Lanka was all out at 326 runs in the 45th over. South Africa won the match by 102 runs.

South Africa faced Australia in its Cricket World Cup 2023 second match. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 311 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Australia was all out at 117 runs in the 41st over. South Africa won the match by 134 runs.

South Africa played its cricket World Cup 2023 third match against the Netherlands. South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Netherlands scored 245 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 43 overs as the overs were restricted because the rain interrupted play. South Africa was all out at the second last ball, and the Netherlands won the match by 38 runs.

South Africa's 4th CWC 2023 match was against England. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team South Africa scored 399 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team England was all out at 170 runs in the 22nd over. South Africa won the match by 229 runs.

South Africa faced Bangladesh in its fifth Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Team South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 382 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Bangladesh was all out in the 47th over after scoring 233 runs. South Africa won the match by 149 runs.

Pakistan Vs. South Africa in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of Pakistan and South Africa teams. Both teams played five matches in this tournament.

Pakistan in CWC '23 Points Table

Pakistan is currently in the 6th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a -0.400 Net Run Rate.

South Africa in CWC '23 Points Table

South Africa is in the 2nd position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with eight points and a +2.370 Net Run Rate.

Pakistan Vs. South Africa ODI Rankings

Pakistan has a better position and higher ranking than South Africa in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for Pakistan and South Africa.

Pakistan in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Pakistan is currently in the 2nd position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3435 points and a 115 rating according to its performance in the past 30 matches.

South Africa in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team South Africa is currently in the 3rd position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 2853 points and a 110 rating according to its performance in the past 26 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 26 Pakistan Vs. South Africa Squads

The following are the playing 11 of Pakistan and South Africa for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 26.

Playing 11 of Pakistan in CWC '23 Match 26

The playing 11 of the Pakistan Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 26 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Abdullah Shafique

Mohammad Rizwan

Saud Shakeel

Iftikhar Ahmed

Salman Ali Agha

Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Wasim

Team Pakistan CWC '23 Match 26 Key Players

Babar Azam is the best batter in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, and Imam-ul-Haq is in 10th place. Furthermore, Shaheen Afridi is the 10th-best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings.

Playing 11 of South Africa in CWC '23 Match 26

The playing 11 of the South Africa Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 26 will be among the following players.

Temba Bavuma (Captain)

Gerald Coetzee

Quinton de Kock

Reeza Hendricks

Marco Jansen

Heinrich Klaasen

Sisanda Magala

Keshav Maharaj

Aiden Markram

David Miller

Lungi Ngidi

Anrich Nortje

Kagiso Rabada

Tabraiz Shamsi

Rassie van der Dussen

Team South Africa CWC '23 Match 26 Key Players

Quinton de Kock is the 3rd best batter at the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Heinrich Klaasen is in the 4th place, and Rassie van der Dussen is in the 9th place. Furthermore, Keshav Maharaj is the 3rd best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 26 Pakistan Vs. South Africa?

Team South Africa has better stats than Team Pakistan in head-to-head history, past One Day Internationals, and the current tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan is better at the previous Cricket World Cups and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team Pakistan will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 26 and come back strongly to the tournament. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard; IT TAKES ONE DAY TO ACHIEVE GLORY.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 26 Pakistan Vs. South Africa LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 26 Pakistan Vs. South Africa on 27 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 26 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.