Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Dharamshala today with a thrilling match between Australia and New Zealand. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, India, will host the 27th match of CWC '23 on 28 October 2023 at 10:00 AM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

Australia and New Zealand qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Australia lost to India and South Africa and won against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands, in this tournament. On the other hand, New Zealand won the first four matches in CWC '23 against England, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan but lost against India. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past Australia Vs. New Zealand Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how Australia and New Zealand performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 27th match?

Australia and New Zealand faced each other in 141 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023. Australia won 95, and New Zealand won 39 matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

Australia Past ODI Records

Australia played 985 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 596 with a 60.5 winning percentage. Team Australia is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27.

New Zealand Past ODI Records

New Zealand played 812 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 373 with a 48.95 winning percentage. Team New Zealand has played good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27.

Australia Vs. New Zealand Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how Australia and New Zealand performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 starts?

Australia and New Zealand played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups; Australia lifted the CWC trophy in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. On the other hand, New Zealand reached the final match twice.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of Australia and New Zealand.

Australia in Past Cricket World Cups

Australia played 94 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 69 with a 74.73 win percentage. Team Australia showed tremendous performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform excellent cricket this time.

New Zealand in Past Cricket World Cups

New Zealand played 89 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 54 with a 61.93 win percentage. Team New Zealand played exceptionally in previous tournaments and will perform better cricket this time.

Australia Vs. New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches Australia and New Zealand played in this tournament.

Australia in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Australia played its CWC '23 first match against India. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Australia was all-out at 199 runs in the last over. India chased the target at four wickets in the 42nd over and won the match by six wickets with 52 balls left.

Australia faced South Africa in its Cricket World Cup 2023 second match. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 311 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Australia was all out at 117 runs in the 41st over. South Africa won the match by 134 runs.

Australia's third match in Cricket World Cup 2023 was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka was all out at 209 runs in the 44th over. Australia chased the target in the 36th over, winning the match by five wickets with 88 balls left.

The 4th Cricket World Cup 2023 match of Australia was against Pakistan. Team Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia scored 367 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team Pakistan was all out at 305 runs in the 46th over. Australia won the match by 62 runs.

Australia's 5th match in Cricket World Cup 2023 was against the Netherlands. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 399 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out in 21 overs scoring 90 runs. Australia won the match by 309 runs.

New Zealand in Cricket World Cup 2023

New Zealand played its CWC '23 first match against England. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 282 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 37th over, winning the match by nine wickets with 82 balls left.

Team New Zealand faced the Netherlands in the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 322 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out at 223 runs in the 47th over. New Zealand won the match by 99 runs.

New Zealand's third CWC 2023 match was against Bangladesh. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Bangladesh scored 245 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 43rd over, winning the match by eight wickets with 43 balls left.

The 4th CWC 2023 match of New Zealand was against Afghanistan. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team New Zealand scored 288 runs at the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan was all-out at 139 runs in the 35th over. New Zealand won the match by 149 runs.

Team New Zealand's 5th CWC 2023 match was against India. India won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 273 runs, and the team was all out at the end of the 50th over. India chased the target in the 48 overs, winning the match by four wickets with 12 balls left.

Australia Vs. New Zealand in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of Australia and New Zealand teams. Both teams played five matches in this tournament.

Australia in CWC '23 Points Table

Australia is in the 4th position at the cricket World Cup 2023 points table with six points and a +1.142 Net Run Rate.

New Zealand in CWC '23 Points Table

New Zealand is in the 3rd position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with eight points and a +1.481 Net Run Rate.

Australia Vs. New Zealand ODI Rankings

Australia has a better position and higher ranking than New Zealand in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for Australia and New Zealand teams.

Australia in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Australia is currently in the 2nd position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 4015 points and a 112 rating according to its performance in the past 36 matches.

New Zealand in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team New Zealand is currently in the 5th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 4007 points and a 105 rating according to its performance in the past 38 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand Squads

The following are the playing 11 of Australia and New Zealand for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27.

Playing 11 of Australia in CWC '23 Match 27

The playing 11 of the Australia Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 will be among the following players.

Pat Cummins (Captain)

Steve Smith

Alex Carey

Josh Inglis

Sean Abbott

Ashton Agar

Cameron Green

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Mitch Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

David Warner

Adam Zampa

Mitchell Starc

Team Australia CWC '23 Match 27 Key Players

David Warner is the 5th best batter in the ICC ODI batting rankings. Josh Hazlewood is the best ODI bowler at the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, and Adam Zampa is in 7th place. Furthermore, Glenn Maxwell is the 8th best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of New Zealand in CWC '23 Match 27

The playing 11 of the New Zealand Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Trent Boult

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Mitch Santner

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Will Young

Team New Zealand CWC '23 Match 27 Key Players

Trent Boult is the 5th best bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, and Matt Henry is in the 8th place. These bowlers can turn the game in New Zealand's favor anytime. Furthermore, Mitch Santner is the 6th best all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand?

Team Australia has better stats than Team New Zealand in head-to-head matches, past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. However, Team New Zealand is performing exceptionally in this tournament. We predict Team Australia will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 to secure its position in the Top Four of the Points Table. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard, as IT TAKES ONE DAY TO ACHIEVE GLORY.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand on 28 October 2023 from 10:00 AM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 27 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.