Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is coming to Kolkata today with a thrilling match between the Netherlands and Bangladesh. Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India, will host the 28th match of CWC '23 on 28 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

Netherlands and Bangladesh qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, respectively. The Netherlands won in CWC '23 against South Africa and lost to Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Australia. On the other hand, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan and lost to England, New Zealand, India, and South Africa. Both teams never won the CWC Trophy and cannot reach the semifinals. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how Netherlands and Bangladesh performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 28th match?

Netherlands and Bangladesh faced each other in two One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023. Both teams won one match.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

Netherlands Past ODI Records

The Netherlands played 114 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 39 with a 34.21 winning percentage. Team Netherlands is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28.

Bangladesh Past ODI Records

Bangladesh played 423 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 154 with a 36.40 winning percentage. Team Bangladesh has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 28th match.

Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how the Netherlands and Bangladesh performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 starts?

The Netherlands played only four Cricket World Cups and ended up in the First Round each time. On the other hand, Bangladesh played the earlier 6 Cricket World Cups and reached the quarter-finals only once.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of the Netherlands and Bangladesh.

Netherlands in Past Cricket World Cups

The Netherlands played 20 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 2 with a 10.00 win percentage. Team Netherlands showed average performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

Bangladesh in Past Cricket World Cups

Bangladesh played 40 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 14 with a 35.89 win percentage. Team Bangladesh played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches Netherlands and Bangladesh played in this tournament.

Netherlands in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Netherlands played its CWC'23 first match against Pakistan. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all out at 286 runs in the second last over. Team Netherlands was all out at 205 runs in the 41st over. Pakistan won the match by 81 runs.

Team Netherlands faced New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 322 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out at 223 runs in the 47th over. New Zealand won the match by 99 runs.

The Netherlands played its Cricket World Cup 2023 third match against South Africa. South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Netherlands scored 245 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 43 overs as the overs were restricted because the rain interrupted play. South Africa was all out at the second last ball, and the Netherlands won the match by 38 runs.

Team Netherlands faced Sri Lanka in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands was all out at 262 runs in the last over. Sri Lanka chased the target in the 49th over, winning the match by five wickets with ten balls left.

The Netherlands's 5th match in the Cricket World Cup 2023 was against Australia. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 399 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out in 21 overs, scoring 90 runs. Australia won the match by 309 runs.

Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup 2023

Bangladesh played its CWC '23 first match against Afghanistan. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Afghanistan was all out at 156 runs in the 38th over. Bangladesh chased the target at the loss of four wickets and won the match by six wickets with 92 balls left.

Bangladesh faced England in its Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match.

Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 364 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Bangladesh was all out at 227 runs in the second last over. England won the match by 137 runs.

Bangladesh's third CWC 2023 match was against New Zealand. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Bangladesh scored 245 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 43rd over, winning the match by eight wickets with 43 balls left.

Bangladesh faced India in its 4th cricket World Cup 2023 match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Bangladesh scored 256 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in the 42nd over, winning the match by seven wickets with 51 balls left.

Bangladesh faced South Africa in its fifth Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Team South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 382 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Bangladesh was all out in the 47th over after scoring 233 runs. South Africa won the match by 149 runs.

Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of the Netherlands and Bangladesh teams. Both teams played five matches in this tournament.

Netherlands in CWC '23 Points Table

The Netherlands is currently in the 10th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with two points and a -1.902 Net Run Rate.

Bangladesh in CWC '23 Points Table

Bangladesh is currently in the 8th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with two points and a -1.253 Net Run Rate.

Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh ODI Rankings

Bangladesh has a better position and higher ranking than the Netherlands in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for the Netherlands and Bangladesh teams.

Netherlands in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Netherlands is currently in the 14th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 1284 points and a 39 rating according to its performance in the past 33 matches.

Bangladesh in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Bangladesh is currently in the 8th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3574 points and an 89 rating according to its performance in the past 40 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh Squads

The following are the playing 11 of Netherlands and Bangladesh for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28.

Playing 11 of Netherlands in CWC '23 Match 28

The playing 11 of the Netherlands Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 will be among the following players.

Scott Edwards (Captain)

Max O'Dowd

Bas de Leede

Vikram Singh

Teja Nidamanuru

Paul van Meekeren

Colin Ackermann

Roelof van der Merwe

Logan van Beek

Aryan Dutt

Ryan Klein

Wesley Barresi

Saqib Zulfiqar

Shariz Ahmad

Sybrand Engelbrecht

Team Netherlands CWC '23 Match 28 Key Players

None of the Team Netherland's players is among the top ten players at the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh in CWC '23 Match 28

The playing 11 of the Bangladesh Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 will be among the following players.

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain)

Litton Kumer Das

Tanzid Hasan Tamim

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Vice Captain)

Tawhid Hridoy

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mahmudullah Riyad

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Nasum Ahmed

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Taskin Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

Hasan Mahmud

Shoriful Islam

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Team Bangladesh CWC '23 Match 28 Key Players

Shakib Al Hasan is the best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings, and Shak Mahedi Hasan is in 10th place.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh?

Team Bangladesh has better stats than the Netherlands in head-to-head matches, past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, the current tournament, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team Bangladesh will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to achieve a better position at the CWC 2023 Points Table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh on 28 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 28 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.