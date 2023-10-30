Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Pune today with a thrilling match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India, will host the 30th match of CWC '23 on 30 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, respectively. Afghanistan lost in CWC '23 against Bangladesh, India, and New Zealand and defeated England and Pakistan. On the other hand, Sri Lanka lost against South Africa, Pakistan, and Australia and beat the Netherlands and England. Both teams are among the bottom six at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with almost no chance of qualifying for the semifinals. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how Afghanistan and Sri Lanka performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 30th match?

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka faced each other in 11 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023; Afghanistan won 3 while Sri Lanka won 7 matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

Afghanistan Past ODI Records

Afghanistan played 152 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 73 with a 49.66 winning percentage. Team Afghanistan is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30.

Sri Lanka Past ODI Records

Sri Lanka played 899 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 413 with a 45.93 winning percentage. Team Sri Lanka is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30.

Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how Afghanistan and Sri Lanka performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 starts?

Afghanistan played only two Cricket World Cups and ended up at the Group Stage each time. On the other hand, Sri Lanka played all 12 Cricket World Cups and won the Cricket World Cup Trophy in 1996.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan in Past Cricket World Cups

Afghanistan played 15 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won one with a 6.66 win percentage. Team Afghanistan showed average performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

Sri Lanka in Past Cricket World Cups

Sri Lanka played 80 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 38 with a 49.35 win percentage. Team Sri Lanka showed remarkable performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches Afghanistan and Sri Lanka played in this tournament.

Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

Afghanistan played its CWC '23 first match against Bangladesh. Team Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Afghanistan was all out at 156 runs in the 38th over. Bangladesh chased the target at the loss of four wickets and won the match by six wickets with 92 balls left.

Afghanistan's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against India. Team Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Afghanistan scored 272 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in 35 overs, winning the match by eight wickets with 90 balls left.

Team Afghanistan faced England in its third CWC 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Afghanistan was all out at 284 runs in the last over. England was all out at 215 runs in the 41st over. Afghanistan won the match by 69 runs.

The 4th CWC 2023 match of Afghanistan was against New Zealand. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team New Zealand scored 288 runs at the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan was all-out at 139 runs in the 35th over. New Zealand won the match by 149 runs.

Afghanistan faced Pakistan in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Pakistan scored 282 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by eight wickets with six balls left.

Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Sri Lanka faced South Africa in its first CWC '23 match. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sri Lanka scored 428 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Sri Lanka was all out at 326 runs in the 45th over. South Africa won the match by 102 runs.

Sri Lanka's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Pakistan. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka scored 344 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs.

Pakistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by six wickets with ten balls left.

Sri Lanka's third match in cricket World Cup 2023 was against Australia. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka was all out at 209 runs in the 44th over. Australia chased the target in the 36th over, winning the match by five wickets with 88 balls left.

Team Sri Lanka faced the Netherlands in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands was all out at 262 runs in the last over. Sri Lanka chased the target in the 49th over, winning the match by five wickets with ten balls left.

Team Sri Lanka faced England in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bat first. Team England was all out in the 33rd over, scoring 156 runs. Sri Lanka chased the target in the 26th over, winning the match by eight wickets.

Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of the Afghanistan and Sri Lanka teams. Both teams played five matches in this tournament.

Afghanistan in CWC '23 Points Table

Afghanistan is currently in the 7th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with two points and a -0.969 Net Run Rate.

Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Points Table

Sri Lanka is in the 5th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a -0.205 Net Run Rate.

Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka ODI Rankings

Sri Lanka has a better position and higher ranking than Afghanistan in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Afghanistan is currently in the 9th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 2170 points and an 83 rating according to its performance in the past 26 matches.

Sri Lanka in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Sri Lanka is currently in the 7th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3943 points and a 92 rating according to its performance in the past 43 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

The following are the playing 11 of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan in CWC '23 Match 30

The playing 11 of the Afghanistan Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Ibrahim Zadran

Riaz Hassan

Rahmat Shah

Najibullah Zadran

Mohammad Nabi

Ikram Alikhil

Azmatullah Omarzai

Rashid Khan

Noor Ahmad

Fazalhaq Farooq

Abdul Rahman

Naveen ul Haq

Team Afghanistan CWC '23 Match 30 Key Players

Rashid Khan is the 4th best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings and Mohammad Nabi is in 4th place. Furthermore, Mohammad Nabi is the 2nd best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings, and Rashid Khan is in the 4th place.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Match 30

The playing 11 of the Sri Lanka Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain)

Kusal Perera

Pathum Nissanka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dushan Hemantha

Maheesh Theekshana

Dunith Wellalage

Kasun Rajitha

Matheesha Pathirana

Lahiru Kumara

Dilshan Madushanka

Chamika Karunaratne (Travelling Reserve)

Team Sri Lanka CWC '23 Match 30 Key Players

None of the Sri Lankan players on the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad is among the top ten ICC ODI players.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka?

Team Sri Lanka has better stats than Team Afghanistan in previous Cricket World Cups, the head-to-head history, past One Day Internationals, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Sri Lanka will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to achieve a better position at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka on 30 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 30 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.