Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Kolkata today with a thrilling match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India, will host the 31st match of CWC '23 on 31 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

Pakistan and Bangladesh qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Pakistan won in CWC '23 against Netherlands and Sri Lanka and lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa. On the other hand, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan and lost to England, New Zealand, India, South Africa, and the Netherlands. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how Pakistan and Bangladesh performed in head-to-head One Day International matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 31st match?

Pakistan and Bangladesh faced each other in 38 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023; Pakistan won 33, and Bangladesh won 51 matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

Pakistan Past ODI Records

Pakistan played 960 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 508 with a 52.92 winning percentage. Team Pakistan has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 31st match.

Bangladesh Past ODI Records

Bangladesh played 423 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 154 with a 36.40 winning percentage. Team Bangladesh has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 31st match.

Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how Pakistan and Bangladesh performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 starts?

Pakistan played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and won the Cricket World Cup Trophy in 1992. On the other hand, Bangladesh played the earlier 6 Cricket World Cups and reached the quarter-finals only once.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Pakistan in Past Cricket World Cups

Pakistan played 79 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 45 with a 58.44 win percentage. Team Pakistan played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Bangladesh in Past Cricket World Cups

Bangladesh played 40 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 14 with a 35.89 win percentage. Team Bangladesh played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches Pakistan and Bangladesh played in this tournament.

Pakistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Pakistan played its CWC'23 first match against The Netherlands. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all out at 286 runs in the second last over. Team Netherlands was all out at 205 runs in the 41st over. Pakistan won the match by 81 runs.

Pakistan's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka scored 344 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Pakistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by six wickets with ten balls left.

Pakistan played its 3rd Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India. Team India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all-out at 191 runs in the 43rd over. India chased the target in the 31st over, winning the match by seven wickets.

The 4th Cricket World Cup 2023 match of Pakistan was against Australia. Team Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia scored 367 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team Pakistan was all out at 305 runs in the 46th over. Australia won the match by 62 runs.

Pakistan faced Afghanistan in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Pakistan scored 282 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by eight wickets with six balls left.

Pakistan's 5th match in CWC 2023 was against South Africa. Team Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 270 and were all out in the 47th over. South Africa chased the target in the 48th over, winning the match by one wicket with 16 balls left.

Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup 2023

Bangladesh played its CWC '23 first match against Afghanistan. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Afghanistan was all out at 156 runs in the 38th over. Bangladesh chased the target at the loss of four wickets and won the match by six wickets with 92 balls left.

Bangladesh faced England in its Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 364 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Bangladesh was all out at 227 runs in the second last over.

England won the match by 137 runs.

Bangladesh's third CWC 2023 match was against New Zealand. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Bangladesh scored 245 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 43rd over, winning the match by eight wickets with 43 balls left.

Bangladesh faced India in its 4th cricket World Cup 2023 match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Bangladesh scored 256 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in the 42nd over, winning the match by seven wickets with 51 balls left.

Bangladesh faced South Africa in its fifth Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Team South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 382 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Bangladesh was all out in the 47th over after scoring 233 runs. South Africa won the match by 149 runs.

Team Bangladesh played its 5th match in Cricket World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands was all-out at 229 runs at the end of 50 overs. Bangladesh was all-out at 142 runs in the 43rd over. The Netherlands won the match by 87 runs.

Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of Pakistan and Bangladesh teams. Both teams played six matches in this tournament.

Pakistan in CWC '23 Points Table

Pakistan is currently in the 7th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a -0.387 Net Run Rate.

Bangladesh in CWC '23 Points Table

Bangladesh is currently in the 9th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with two points and a -1.338 Net Run Rate.

Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh ODI Rankings

Pakistan has a better position and higher ranking than Bangladesh in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Pakistan in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Pakistan is currently in the 3rd position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3525 points and a 110 rating according to its performance in the past 32 matches.

Bangladesh in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Bangladesh is currently in the 8th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3574 points and an 89 rating according to its performance in the past 40 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh Squads

The following are the playing 11 of Pakistan and Bangladesh for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31.

Playing 11 of Pakistan in CWC '23 Match 31

The playing 11 of the Pakistan Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Abdullah Shafique

Mohammad Rizwan

Saud Shakeel

Iftikhar Ahmed

Salman Ali Agha

Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Wasim

Team Pakistan CWC '23 Match 31 Key Players

Babar Azam is the best batter in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, and Imam-ul-Haq is in 10th place. Furthermore, Shaheen Afridi is the 10th-best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh in CWC '23 Match 31

The playing 11 of the Bangladesh Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 will be among the following players.

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain)

Litton Kumer Das

Tanzid Hasan Tamim

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Vice Captain)

Tawhid Hridoy

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mahmudullah Riyad

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Nasum Ahmed

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Taskin Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

Hasan Mahmud

Shoriful Islam

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Team Bangladesh CWC '23 Match 31 Key Players

Shakib Al Hasan is the best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings, and Shak Mahedi Hasan is in 10th place.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh?

Team Pakistan has better stats than Team Bangladesh in head-to-head history, past One Day Internationals, the current tournament, the previous Cricket World Cups, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team Pakistan will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 and return strongly to the tournament. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to secure a better position at the CWC'23 Points Table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh on 31 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 31 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.