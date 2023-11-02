Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Mumbai today with a thrilling match between India and Sri Lanka. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, will host the 33rd match of CWC '23 on 2 November 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

India and Sri Lanka qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, respectively. India won their matches in CWC '23 against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England. On the other hand, Sri Lanka lost against South Africa, Pakistan, Australia, and Afghanistan; and beat the Netherlands and England. India is in the Top Four of the CWC 2023 Points Table, and Sri Lanka has the minimum chance to qualify for the semifinals. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past India Vs. Sri Lanka Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how India and Sri Lanka performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 33rd match?

India and Sri Lanka faced each other in 167 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023. India won 98, and Sri Lanka won 57 matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

India Past ODI Records

India played 1041 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 547 with a 52.54 winning percentage. Team India has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 33rd match.

Sri Lanka Past ODI Records

Sri Lanka played 899 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 413 with a 45.93 winning percentage. Team Sri Lanka is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33.

India Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how India and Sri Lanka performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 starts?

Both teams played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups; India became the Cricket World Champion twice, in 1983 and 2011. On the other hand, Sri Lanka won the Cricket World Cup Trophy in 1996.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of India and Sri Lanka.

India in Past Cricket World Cups

India played 84 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 53 with a 64.45 win percentage. Team India played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Sri Lanka in Past Cricket World Cups

Sri Lanka played 80 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 38 with a 49.35 win percentage. Team Sri Lanka showed remarkable performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

India Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches India and Sri Lanka played in this tournament.

India in Cricket World Cup 2023

India played its CWC '23 first match against Australia. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Australia was all-out at 199 runs in the last over. India chased the target at four wickets in the 42nd over and won the match by six wickets with 52 balls left.

India's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Afghanistan. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Afghanistan scored 272 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in 35 overs, winning the match by eight wickets with 90 balls left.

India played its 3rd Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. Team India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all-out at 191 runs in the 43rd over. India chased the target in the 31st over, winning the match by seven wickets.

India faced Bangladesh in its CWC 2023 fourth match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Bangladesh scored 256 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in the 42nd over, winning the match by seven wickets with 51 balls left.

Team India's 5th CWC 2023 match was against New Zealand. India won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 273 runs, and the team was all out at the end of the 50th over. India chased the target in the 48 overs, winning the match by four wickets with 12 balls left.

India faced Team England in its 6th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. India scored 229 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team England was all-out at 129 runs in the 35th over. India won the match by 100 runs.

Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Sri Lanka faced South Africa in its first CWC '23 match. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sri Lanka scored 428 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Sri Lanka was all out at 326 runs in the 45th over. South Africa won the match by 102 runs.

Sri Lanka's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Pakistan. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka scored 344 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Pakistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by six wickets with ten balls left.

Sri Lanka's third match in cricket World Cup 2023 was against Australia. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka was all out at 209 runs in the 44th over. Australia chased the target in the 36th over, winning the match by five wickets with 88 balls left.

Team Sri Lanka faced the Netherlands in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands was all out at 262 runs in the last over. Sri Lanka chased the target in the 49th over, winning the match by five wickets with ten balls left.

Team Sri Lanka faced England in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bat first. Team England was all out in the 33rd over, scoring 156 runs. Sri Lanka chased the target in the 26th over, winning the match by eight wickets.

Sri Lanka's 6th Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Afghanistan. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Sri Lanka was all-out at 241 runs in the last over. Afghanistan chased the target in the 46th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 28 balls left.

India Vs. Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of India and Sri Lanka teams. Both teams played six matches in this tournament.

India in CWC '23 Points Table

India is in the 2nd position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with 12 points and a +1.405 Net Run Rate.

Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Points Table

Sri Lanka is in the 7th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a -0.275 Net Run Rate.

India Vs. Sri Lanka ODI Rankings

India has a better position and higher ranking than Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for India and Sri Lanka teams.

India in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team India is currently in the 1st position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 5839 points and a 119 rating according to its performance in the past 49 matches.

Sri Lanka in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Sri Lanka is currently in the 7th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3943 points and a 92 rating according to its performance in the past 43 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

The following are the playing 11 of India and Sri Lanka for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33.

Playing 11 of India in CWC '23 Match 33

The playing 11 of the India Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 will be among the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Axar Patel

Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav

Team India CWC '23 Match 33 Key Players

Shubman Gill is the 2nd best ODI batter at the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Rohit Sharma is in the 5th place, and Virat Kohli is in the 7th place. Furthermore, Mohammed Siraj is the 3rd best ODI bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, and Kuldeep Yadav is in 7th place.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Match 33

The playing 11 of the Sri Lanka Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain)

Kusal Perera

Pathum Nissanka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dushan Hemantha

Maheesh Theekshana

Dunith Wellalage

Kasun Rajitha

Matheesha Pathirana

Lahiru Kumara

Dilshan Madushanka

Chamika Karunaratne (Travelling Reserve)

Team Sri Lanka CWC '23 Match 33 Key Players

None of the Sri Lankan players on the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad is among the top ten ICC ODI players.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka?

Team India has better stats than Team Sri Lanka in head-to-head matches, past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, the current tournament, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team India will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to gain a better position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka LIVE Score

