Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Lucknow today with a thrilling match between the Netherlands and Afghanistan. Ekana Sports City, Lucknow, India, will host the 34th match of CWC '23 on 3 November 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

Netherlands and Afghanistan qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, respectively. The Netherlands won in CWC '23 against South Africa and Bangladesh and lost to Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Australia. On the other hand, Afghanistan lost in CWC '23 against Bangladesh, India, and New Zealand and defeated England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Both teams never won the CWC Trophy and cannot reach the semifinals. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how Netherlands and Afghanistan performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 34th match?

Netherlands and Afghanistan faced each other in nine One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023. The Netherlands won two and Afghanistan won seven matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

Netherlands Past ODI Records

The Netherlands played 114 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 39 with a 34.21 winning percentage. Team Netherlands is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34.

Afghanistan Past ODI Records

Afghanistan played 152 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 73 with a 49.66 winning percentage. Team Afghanistan is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34.

Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how the Netherlands and Afghanistan performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 starts?

The Netherlands played only four Cricket World Cups and ended up in the First Round each time. On the other hand, Afghanistan played only two Cricket World Cups and ended up at the Group Stage each time.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of the Netherlands and Afghanistan.

Netherlands in Past Cricket World Cups

The Netherlands played 20 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 2 with a 10.00 win percentage. Team Netherlands showed average performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

Afghanistan in Past Cricket World Cups

Afghanistan played 15 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won one with a 6.66 win percentage. Team Afghanistan showed average performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches the Netherlands and Afghanistan played in this tournament.

Netherlands in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Netherlands played its CWC'23 first match against Pakistan. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all out at 286 runs in the second last over. Team Netherlands was all out at 205 runs in the 41st over. Pakistan won the match by 81 runs.

Team Netherlands faced New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 322 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out at 223 runs in the 47th over. New Zealand won the match by 99 runs.

The Netherlands played its Cricket World Cup 2023 third match against South Africa. South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Netherlands scored 245 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 43 overs as the overs were restricted because the rain interrupted play. South Africa was all out at the second last ball, and the Netherlands won the match by 38 runs.

Team Netherlands faced Sri Lanka in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands was all out at 262 runs in the last over. Sri Lanka chased the target in the 49th over, winning the match by five wickets with ten balls left.

The Netherlands's 5th match in the Cricket World Cup 2023 was against Australia. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 399 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out in 21 overs, scoring 90 runs. Australia won the match by 309 runs.

Team Netherlands played its 5th match in Cricket World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands was all-out at 229 runs at the end of 50 overs. Bangladesh was all-out at 142 runs in the 43rd over. The Netherlands won the match by 87 runs.

Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

Afghanistan played its CWC '23 first match against Bangladesh. Team Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Afghanistan was all out at 156 runs in the 38th over. Bangladesh chased the target at the loss of four wickets and won the match by six wickets with 92 balls left.

Afghanistan's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against India.

Team Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Afghanistan scored 272 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in 35 overs, winning the match by eight wickets with 90 balls left.

Team Afghanistan faced England in its third CWC 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Afghanistan was all out at 284 runs in the last over. England was all out at 215 runs in the 41st over. Afghanistan won the match by 69 runs.

The 4th CWC 2023 match of Afghanistan was against New Zealand. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team New Zealand scored 288 runs at the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan was all-out at 139 runs in the 35th over. New Zealand won the match by 149 runs.

Afghanistan faced Pakistan in its 5th cricket World Cup 2023 match. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Pakistan scored 282 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by eight wickets with six balls left.

Afghanistan's 6th Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Sri Lanka. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Sri Lanka was all-out at 241 runs in the last over. Afghanistan chased the target in the 46th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 28 balls left.

Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of the Netherlands and Afghanistan teams. Both teams played six matches in this tournament.

Netherlands in CWC '23 Points Table

The Netherlands is currently in the 8th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a -1.277 Net Run Rate.

Afghanistan in CWC '23 Points Table

Afghanistan is currently in the 6th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with six points and a -0.718 Net Run Rate.

Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan ODI Rankings

Afghanistan has a better position and higher ranking than the Netherlands in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for the Netherlands and Afghanistan teams.

Netherlands in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Netherlands is currently in the 14th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 1284 points and a 39 rating according to its performance in the past 33 matches.

Afghanistan in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Afghanistan is currently in the 9th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 2170 points and an 83 rating according to its performance in the past 26 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan Squads

The following are the playing 11 of Netherlands and Afghanistan for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34.

Playing 11 of Netherlands in CWC '23 Match 34

The playing 11 of the Netherlands Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 will be among the following players.

Scott Edwards (Captain)

Max O'Dowd

Bas de Leede

Vikram Singh

Teja Nidamanuru

Paul van Meekeren

Colin Ackermann

Roelof van der Merwe

Logan van Beek

Aryan Dutt

Ryan Klein

Wesley Barresi

Saqib Zulfiqar

Shariz Ahmad

Sybrand Engelbrecht

Team Netherlands CWC '23 Match 34 Key Players

None of the Team Netherland's players is among the top ten players at the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan in CWC '23 Match 34

The playing 11 of the Afghanistan Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 will be among the following players.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain) Rahmanullah Gurbaz Ibrahim Zadran Riaz Hassan Rahmat Shah Najibullah Zadran Mohammad Nabi Ikram Alikhil Azmatullah Omarzai Rashid Khan Mujeeb ur Rahman Noor Ahmad Fazalhaq Farooq Abdul Rahman Naveen ul Haq

Team Afghanistan CWC '23 Match 34 Key Players

Rashid Khan is the 6th best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, Mujeeb ur Rahman is in 8th place, and Mohammad Nabi is in 10th place. Furthermore, Mohammad Nabi is the 2nd best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings, and Rashid Khan is in the 4th place.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan?

Team Afghanistan has better stats than the Netherlands in head-to-head matches, past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, the current tournament, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team Afghanistan will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to achieve a better position at the CWC 2023 Points Table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan on 3 November 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 34 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.