Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Bengaluru today with a thrilling match between New Zealand and Pakistan. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India, will host the 35th match of CWC '23 on 4 November 2023 at 10 AM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

New Zealand and Pakistan qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. New Zealand won the first four matches in CWC '23 against England, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan but lost against India, Australia, and South Africa. On the other hand, Pakistan won in CWC '23 against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, and lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past New Zealand Vs. Pakistan Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how New Zealand and Pakistan performed in head-to-head One Day International matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 35th match?

New Zealand and Pakistan faced each other in 115 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023; New Zealand won 51, and Pakistan won 60 matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

New Zealand Past ODI Records

New Zealand played 812 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 373 with a 48.95 winning percentage. Team New Zealand has played good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35.

Pakistan Past ODI Records

Pakistan played 960 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 508 with a 52.92 winning percentage. Team Pakistan has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 35th match.

New Zealand Vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how New Zealand and Pakistan performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 starts?

New Zealand played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and reached the final match twice. On the other hand, Pakistan played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and won the Cricket World Cup Trophy in 1992.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of New Zealand and Pakistan.

New Zealand in Past Cricket World Cups

New Zealand played 89 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 54 with a 61.93 win percentage. Team New Zealand played exceptionally in previous tournaments and will perform better cricket this time.

Pakistan in Past Cricket World Cups

Pakistan played 79 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 45 with a 58.44 win percentage. Team Pakistan played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

New Zealand Vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches New Zealand and Pakistan played in this tournament.

New Zealand in Cricket World Cup 2023

New Zealand played its CWC '23 first match against England. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 282 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 37th over, winning the match by nine wickets with 82 balls left.

Team New Zealand faced the Netherlands in the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 322 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out at 223 runs in the 47th over. New Zealand won the match by 99 runs.

New Zealand's third CWC 2023 match was against Bangladesh. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Bangladesh scored 245 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 43rd over, winning the match by eight wickets with 43 balls left.

The 4th CWC 2023 match of New Zealand was against Afghanistan. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team New Zealand scored 288 runs at the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan was all-out at 139 runs in the 35th over. New Zealand won the match by 149 runs.

Team New Zealand's 5th CWC 2023 match was against India. India won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 273 runs, and the team was all out at the end of the 50th over. India chased the target in the 48 overs, winning the match by four wickets with 12 balls left.

New Zealand played its 6th match in Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia was all out at 388 runs in the last over. New Zealand made 383 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Australia won the match by five runs.

New Zealand faced South Africa in its 7th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 357 runs at the loss of four wickets in 50 overs. Team New Zealand was all out in the 36th over after scoring 167 runs. South Africa won the match by 190 runs.

Pakistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Pakistan played its CWC'23 first match against The Netherlands. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all out at 286 runs in the second last over. Team Netherlands was all out at 205 runs in the 41st over. Pakistan won the match by 81 runs.

Pakistan's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka scored 344 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Pakistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by six wickets with ten balls left.

Pakistan played its 3rd cricket World Cup 2023 match against India. Team India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all-out at 191 runs in the 43rd over. India chased the target in the 31st over, winning the match by seven wickets.

The 4th Cricket World Cup 2023 match of Pakistan was against Australia. Team Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia scored 367 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team Pakistan was all out at 305 runs in the 46th over. Australia won the match by 62 runs.

Pakistan faced Afghanistan in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Pakistan scored 282 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by eight wickets with six balls left.

Pakistan's 6th match in CWC 2023 was against South Africa. Team Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 270 and were all out in the 47th over. South Africa chased the target in the 48th over, winning the match by one wicket with 16 balls left.

Pakistan faced Bangladesh in its 7th CWC 2023 match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Bangladesh was all out in the 46th over after scoring 204 runs. Pakistan chased the target in the 33rd over, winning the match by seven wickets.

New Zealand Vs. Pakistan in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of the New Zealand and Pakistan teams. Both teams played seven matches in this tournament.

New Zealand in CWC '23 Points Table

New Zealand is in the 4th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with eight points and a +0.484 Net Run Rate.

Pakistan in CWC '23 Points Table

Pakistan is currently in the 6th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with six points and a -0.024 Net Run Rate.

New Zealand Vs. Pakistan ODI Rankings

Pakistan has a better position and higher ranking than New Zealand in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for New Zealand and Pakistan.

New Zealand in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team New Zealand is currently in the 5th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 4007 points and a 105 rating according to its performance in the past 38 matches.

Pakistan in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Pakistan is currently in the 3rd position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3525 points and a 110 rating according to its performance in the past 32 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan Squads

The following are the playing 11 of New Zealand and Pakistan for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35.

Playing 11 of New Zealand in CWC '23 Match 35

The playing 11 of the New Zealand Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Trent Boult

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Mitch Santner

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Will Young

Team New Zealand CWC '23 Match 35 Key Players

Trent Boult is the 5th best bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, and Mitch Santner is the 7th best all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of Pakistan in CWC '23 Match 35

The playing 11 of the Pakistan Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Abdullah Shafique

Mohammad Rizwan

Saud Shakeel

Iftikhar Ahmed

Salman Ali Agha

Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Wasim

Team Pakistan CWC '23 Match 35 Key Players

Babar Azam is the best batter in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, and Shaheen Afridi is the 10th-best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan?

Team Pakistan has better stats than Team New Zealand in head-to-head history, past One Day Internationals, ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings, and at the previous Cricket World Cups. On the other hand, New Zealand is better in the current tournament. We predict Team Pakistan will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan on 4 November 2023 from 10 AM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 35 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.