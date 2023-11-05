Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Kolkata today with a thrilling match between India and South Africa. Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India, will host the 37th match of CWC '23 on 5 November 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

India and South Africa qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. India won their matches in CWC '23 against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka. On the other hand, South Africa won against Sri Lanka, Australia, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand and lost against the Netherlands. India has qualified for the next round and South Africa is on its way towards the semifinals.

Past India Vs. South Africa Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how India and South Africa performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 37th match?

India and South Africa faced each other in 90 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023. India won 37, and South Africa won 50 matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

India Past ODI Records

India played 1041 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 547 with a 52.54 winning percentage. Team India has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 37th match.

South Africa Past ODI Records

South Africa played 659 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 402 with a 63.00 winning percentage. Team South Africa has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 37th match.

India Vs. South Africa Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how India and South Africa performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 starts?

Both teams played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups; India became the Cricket World Champion twice, in 1983 and 2011. On the other hand, South Africa played in the 8 Cricket World Cups and reached the semifinals in 1992, 1999, 2007, and 2015.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of India and South Africa.

India in Past Cricket World Cups

India played 84 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 53 with a 64.45 win percentage. Team India played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

South Africa in Past Cricket World Cups

South Africa played 64 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 38 with a 61.9 win percentage. Team South Africa played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

India Vs. South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches India and South Africa played in this tournament.

India in Cricket World Cup 2023

India played its CWC '23 first match against Australia. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Australia was all-out at 199 runs in the last over. India chased the target at four wickets in the 42nd over and won the match by six wickets with 52 balls left.

India's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Afghanistan. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Afghanistan scored 272 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in 35 overs, winning the match by eight wickets with 90 balls left.

India played its 3rd Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. Team India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all-out at 191 runs in the 43rd over. India chased the target in the 31st over, winning the match by seven wickets.

India faced Bangladesh in its CWC 2023 fourth match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Bangladesh scored 256 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in the 42nd over, winning the match by seven wickets with 51 balls left.

Team India's 5th CWC 2023 match was against New Zealand. India won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 273 runs, and the team was all out at the end of the 50th over. India chased the target in the 48 overs, winning the match by four wickets with 12 balls left.

India faced Team England in its 6th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. India scored 229 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team England was all-out at 129 runs in the 35th over. India won the match by 100 runs.

India's 7th CWC 2023 match was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. India scored 357 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Team Sri Lanka was all-out at 55 runs in the 20th over. India won the match by 302 runs.

South Africa in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team South Africa faced Sri Lanka in its first CWC '23 match. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 428 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Sri Lanka was all out at 326 runs in the 45th over. South Africa won the match by 102 runs.

South Africa faced Australia in its Cricket World Cup 2023 second match. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 311 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Australia was all out at 117 runs in the 41st over. South Africa won the match by 134 runs.

South Africa played its Cricket World Cup 2023 third match against the Netherlands.

South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Netherlands scored 245 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 43 overs as the overs were restricted because the rain interrupted play. South Africa was all out at the second last ball, and the Netherlands won the match by 38 runs.

South Africa's 4th CWC 2023 match was against England. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team South Africa scored 399 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team England was all out at 170 runs in the 22nd over. South Africa won the match by 229 runs.

South Africa faced Bangladesh in its fifth cricket World Cup 2023 match. Team South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 382 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Bangladesh was all out in the 47th over after scoring 233 runs. South Africa won the match by 149 runs.

South Africa's 6th Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Pakistan. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Pakistan was all out at 270 runs in the 47th over. South Africa chased the target in the 48th over, winning the match by one wicket with 16 balls left.

South Africa faced New Zealand in its 7th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 357 runs at the loss of four wickets in 50 overs. Team New Zealand was all out in the 36th over after scoring 167 runs. South Africa won the match by 190 runs.

India Vs. South Africa in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of India and South Africa teams. Both teams played seven matches in this tournament.

India in CWC '23 Points Table

India is in the 1st position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with 14 points and a +2.102 Net Run Rate.

South Africa in CWC '23 Points Table

South Africa is in the 2nd position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with 12 points and a +2.290 Net Run Rate.

India Vs. South Africa ODI Rankings

India has a better position and higher ranking than South Africa in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for India and South Africa teams.

India in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team India is currently in the 1st position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 5839 points and a 119 rating according to its performance in the past 49 matches.

South Africa in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team South Africa is currently in the 4th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3166 points and a 109 rating according to its performance in the past 29 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa Squads

The following are the playing 11 of India and South Africa for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37.

Playing 11 of India in CWC '23 Match 37

The playing 11 of the India Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 will be among the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Axar Patel

Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav

Team India CWC '23 Match 37 Key Players

Shubman Gill is the 2nd best ODI batter at the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Rohit Sharma is in the 5th place, and Virat Kohli is in the 7th place. Furthermore, Mohammed Siraj is the 3rd best ODI bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, and Kuldeep Yadav is in 7th place.

Playing 11 of South Africa in CWC '23 Match 37

The playing 11 of the South Africa Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 will be among the following players.

Temba Bavuma (Captain)

Gerald Coetzee

Quinton de Kock

Reeza Hendricks

Marco Jansen

Heinrich Klaasen

Sisanda Magala

Keshav Maharaj

Aiden Markram

David Miller

Lungi Ngidi

Anrich Nortje

Kagiso Rabada

Tabraiz Shamsi

Rassie van der Dussen

Team South Africa CWC '23 Match 37 Key Players

Quinton de Kock is the 3rd best batter at the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Heinrich Klaasen is in the 6th place, and Rassie van der Dussen is in the 9th place. Furthermore, Keshav Maharaj is the 4th best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings and Marco Jansen is the 9th best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa?

Team India has better stats than Team South Africa in past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, the current tournament, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. However, South Africa is better in the head-to-head matches stats. We predict Team India will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to gain the top position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa LIVE Score

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa LIVE Score