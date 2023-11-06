Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Delhi today with a thrilling match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India, will host the 38th match of CWC '23 on 6 November 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, respectively. Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan and lost to England, New Zealand, India, South Africa, the Netherlands, and Pakistan. On the other hand, Sri Lanka lost against South Africa, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan, and India; and beat the Netherlands and England. Both teams have lost their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how Bangladesh and Sri Lanka performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 38th match?

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka faced each other in 53 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023. Bangladesh won 9, and Sri Lanka won 42 matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

Bangladesh Past ODI Records

Bangladesh played 423 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 154 with a 36.40 winning percentage. Team Bangladesh has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 38th match.

Sri Lanka Past ODI Records

Sri Lanka played 899 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 413 with a 45.93 winning percentage. Team Sri Lanka is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38.

Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how Bangladesh and Sri Lanka performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 starts?

Bangladesh played the earlier 6 Cricket World Cups and reached the quarter-finals only once. On the other hand, Sri Lanka played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and won the Cricket World Cup Trophy in 1996.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh in Past Cricket World Cups

Bangladesh played 40 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 14 with a 35.89 win percentage. Team Bangladesh played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Sri Lanka in Past Cricket World Cups

Sri Lanka played 80 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 38 with a 49.35 win percentage. Team Sri Lanka showed remarkable performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches Bangladesh and Sri Lanka played in this tournament.

Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup 2023

Bangladesh played its CWC '23 first match against Afghanistan. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Afghanistan was all out at 156 runs in the 38th over. Bangladesh chased the target at the loss of four wickets and won the match by six wickets with 92 balls left.

Bangladesh faced England in its Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 364 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Bangladesh was all out at 227 runs in the second last over. England won the match by 137 runs.

Bangladesh's third CWC 2023 match was against New Zealand. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Bangladesh scored 245 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 43rd over, winning the match by eight wickets with 43 balls left.

Bangladesh faced India in its 4th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Bangladesh scored 256 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in the 42nd over, winning the match by seven wickets with 51 balls left.

Bangladesh faced South Africa in its fifth Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Team South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 382 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Bangladesh was all out in the 47th over after scoring 233 runs. South Africa won the match by 149 runs.

Team Bangladesh played its 6th match in Cricket World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands was all-out at 229 runs at the end of 50 overs. Bangladesh was all-out at 142 runs in the 43rd over. The Netherlands won the match by 87 runs.

Bangladesh faced Pakistan in its 7th CWC 2023 match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Bangladesh was all out in the 46th over after scoring 204 runs. Pakistan chased the target in the 33rd over, winning the match by seven wickets.

Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Sri Lanka faced South Africa in its first CWC '23 match. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sri Lanka scored 428 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Sri Lanka was all out at 326 runs in the 45th over. South Africa won the match by 102 runs.

Sri Lanka's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Pakistan. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first.

Team Sri Lanka scored 344 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Pakistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by six wickets with ten balls left.

Sri Lanka's third match in cricket World Cup 2023 was against Australia. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka was all out at 209 runs in the 44th over. Australia chased the target in the 36th over, winning the match by five wickets with 88 balls left.

Team Sri Lanka faced the Netherlands in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands was all out at 262 runs in the last over. Sri Lanka chased the target in the 49th over, winning the match by five wickets with ten balls left.

Team Sri Lanka faced England in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bat first. Team England was all out in the 33rd over, scoring 156 runs. Sri Lanka chased the target in the 26th over, winning the match by eight wickets.

Sri Lanka's 6th Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Afghanistan. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Sri Lanka was all-out at 241 runs in the last over. Afghanistan chased the target in the 46th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 28 balls left.

Sri Lanka's 7th CWC 2023 match was against India. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. India scored 357 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Team Sri Lanka was all-out at 55 runs in the 20th over. India won the match by 302 runs.

Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of the Bangladesh and Sri Lanka teams. Both teams played seven matches in this tournament.

Bangladesh in CWC '23 Points Table

Bangladesh is currently in the 9th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with two points and a -1.446 Net Run Rate.

Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Points Table

Sri Lanka is in the 7th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a -1.162 Net Run Rate.

Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka ODI Rankings

Sri Lanka has a better position and higher ranking than Bangladesh in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for Bangladesh and Sri Lanka teams.

Bangladesh in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Bangladesh is currently in the 8th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3574 points and an 89 rating according to its performance in the past 40 matches.

Sri Lanka in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Sri Lanka is currently in the 7th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3943 points and a 92 rating according to its performance in the past 43 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

The following are the playing 11 of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh in CWC '23 Match 38

The playing 11 of the Bangladesh Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 will be among the following players.

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain)

Litton Kumer Das

Tanzid Hasan Tamim

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Vice Captain)

Tawhid Hridoy

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mahmudullah Riyad

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Nasum Ahmed

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Taskin Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

Hasan Mahmud

Shoriful Islam

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Team Bangladesh CWC '23 Match 38 Key Players

Shakib Al Hasan is the best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings, and Shak Mahedi Hasan is in 10th place.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Match 38

The playing 11 of the Sri Lanka Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain)

Kusal Perera

Pathum Nissanka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dushan Hemantha

Maheesh Theekshana

Dunith Wellalage

Kasun Rajitha

Matheesha Pathirana

Lahiru Kumara

Dilshan Madushanka

Chamika Karunaratne (Travelling Reserve)

Team Sri Lanka CWC '23 Match 38 Key Players

None of the Sri Lankan players on the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad is among the top ten ICC ODI players.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka?

Team Sri Lanka has better stats than Team Bangladesh in head-to-head matches, past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, the current tournament, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team Sri Lanka will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to gain a better position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka on 6 November 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 38 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.