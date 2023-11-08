Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Pune today with a thrilling match between England and Netherlands. Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India, will host the 40th match of CWC '23 on 8 November 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Netherlands at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and are away from LIVE Streaming.

England and Netherlands qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, respectively. England lost in CWC '23 against New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, India, and Australia and defeated Bangladesh. On the other hand, The Netherlands won in CWC '23 against South Africa and Bangladesh and lost to Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Australia, and Afghanistan. Both teams are out of the tournament and cannot qualify for the semifinals. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past England Vs. Netherlands Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how England and Netherlands performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 40th match?

England and Netherlands faced each other in six One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023; England won all.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

England Past ODI Records

England played 785 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 396 with a winning percentage of 50.44. Team England has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 40th match.

Netherlands Past ODI Records

The Netherlands played 114 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 39 with a 34.21 winning percentage. Team Netherlands is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40.

England Vs. Netherlands Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how England and Netherlands performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 starts?

England played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and lifted the Cricket World Cup trophy in 2019. On the other hand, The Netherlands played only four Cricket World Cups and ended up in the First Round each time.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of England and Netherlands.

England in Past Cricket World Cups

England played 83 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 48 with a 59.75 win percentage. Team England played exceptionally in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Netherlands in Past Cricket World Cups

The Netherlands played 20 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 2 with a 10.00 win percentage. Team Netherlands showed average performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

England Vs. Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches England and Netherlands played in this tournament.

England in Cricket World Cup 2023

England played its CWC '23 first match against New Zealand. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 282 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 37th over at the loss of one wicket, winning the match by nine wickets with 82 balls left.

England faced Bangladesh in its Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 364 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Bangladesh was all out at 227 runs in the second last over. England won the match by 137 runs.

Team England faced Afghanistan in its third CWC 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Afghanistan was all out at 284 runs in the last over. England was all out at 215 runs in the 41st over. Afghanistan won the match by 69 runs.

England's 4th CWC 2023 match was against South Africa. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team South Africa scored 399 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team England was all out at 170 runs in the 22nd over. South Africa won the match by 229 runs.

Team England faced Sri Lanka in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bat first. Team England was all out in the 33rd over, scoring 156 runs. Sri Lanka chased the target in the 26th over, winning the match by eight wickets.

England faced Team India in its 6th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. India scored 229 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team England was all-out at 129 runs in the 35th over. India won the match by 100 runs.

England faced Australia in its 7th CWC 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Australia scored 286 runs and was all out in the last over. England's team was all-out in the second last over, scoring 253 runs. Australia won the match by 33 runs.

Netherlands in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Netherlands played its CWC'23 first match against Pakistan. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all out at 286 runs in the second last over. Team Netherlands was all out at 205 runs in the 41st over. Pakistan won the match by 81 runs.

Team Netherlands faced New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first.

New Zealand scored 322 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out at 223 runs in the 47th over. New Zealand won the match by 99 runs.

The Netherlands played its cricket World Cup 2023 third match against South Africa. South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Netherlands scored 245 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 43 overs as the overs were restricted because the rain interrupted play. South Africa was all out at the second last ball, and the Netherlands won the match by 38 runs.

Team Netherlands faced Sri Lanka in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands was all out at 262 runs in the last over. Sri Lanka chased the target in the 49th over, winning the match by five wickets with ten balls left.

The Netherlands's 5th match in the Cricket World Cup 2023 was against Australia. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 399 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out in 21 overs, scoring 90 runs. Australia won the match by 309 runs.

Team Netherlands played its 5th match in Cricket World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands was all-out at 229 runs at the end of 50 overs. Bangladesh was all-out at 142 runs in the 43rd over. The Netherlands won the match by 87 runs.

The Netherlands faced Afghanistan in its 7th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands scored 179 runs and was all out in the 47th over. Afghanistan chased the target in the 32nd over, winning the match by seven wickets.

England Vs. Netherlands in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of the England and Netherlands teams. Both teams played seven matches in this tournament.

England in CWC '23 Points Table

England is currently in the 10th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with two points and a -1.504 Net Run Rate.

Netherlands in CWC '23 Points Table

The Netherlands is currently in the 9th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a -1.398 Net Run Rate.

England Vs. Netherlands ODI Rankings

England has a better position and higher ranking than the Netherlands in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams England and Netherlands.

England in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team England is currently in the 6th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3509 points and a 97 rating according to its performance in the past 36 matches.

Netherlands in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Netherlands is currently in the 14th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 1445 points and a 41 rating according to its performance in the past 35 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. Netherlands Squads

The following are the playing 11 of England and Netherlands for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40.

Playing 11 of England in CWC '23 Match 40

The playing 11 of the England Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 will be among the following players.

Jos Buttler (Captain)

Moeen Ali

Gus Atkinson

Jonny Bairstow

Sam Curran

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Adil Rashid

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Ben Stokes

Reece Topley

David Willey

Mark Wood

Chris Woakes

Team England CWC '23 Match 40 Key Players

Dawid Malan is the 10th-best batter in the ICC ODI batting rankings.

Playing 11 of Netherlands in CWC '23 Match 40

The playing 11 of the Netherlands Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 will be among the following players.

Scott Edwards (Captain)

Max O'Dowd

Bas de Leede

Vikram Singh

Teja Nidamanuru

Paul van Meekeren

Colin Ackermann

Roelof van der Merwe

Logan van Beek

Aryan Dutt

Ryan Klein

Wesley Barresi

Saqib Zulfiqar

Shariz Ahmad

Sybrand Engelbrecht

Team Netherlands CWC '23 Match 40 Key Players

None of the Team Netherland's players is among the top ten players at the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Netherlands?

Team England has better stats than Team Netherlands in previous Cricket World Cups, the head-to-head history, past One Day Internationals, the current tournament, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict England will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to achieve a better position at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. Netherlands LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. Netherlands on 8 November 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 40 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.