Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Bengaluru today with a thrilling match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India, will host the 41st match of CWC '23 on 9 November 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, respectively. New Zealand won the first four matches in CWC '23 against England, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan but lost against India, Australia, South Africa, and Pakistan. On the other hand, Sri Lanka lost against South Africa, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan, India, and Bangladesh; and beat the Netherlands and England. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how New Zealand and Sri Lanka performed in head-to-head One Day International matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 41st match?

New Zealand and Sri Lanka faced each other in 101 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023; New Zealand won 51, and Sri Lanka won 41 matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

New Zealand Past ODI Records

New Zealand played 812 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 373 with a 48.95 winning percentage. Team New Zealand has played good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41.

Sri Lanka Past ODI Records

Sri Lanka played 899 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 413 with a 45.93 winning percentage. Team Sri Lanka is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41.

New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how New Zealand and Sri Lanka performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 starts?

New Zealand played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and reached the final match twice. On the other hand, Sri Lanka played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and won the Cricket World Cup Trophy in 1996.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

New Zealand in Past Cricket World Cups

New Zealand played 89 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 54 with a 61.93 win percentage. Team New Zealand played exceptionally in previous tournaments and will perform better cricket this time.

Sri Lanka in Past Cricket World Cups

Sri Lanka played 80 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 38 with a 49.35 win percentage. Team Sri Lanka showed remarkable performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches New Zealand and Sri Lanka played in this tournament.

New Zealand in Cricket World Cup 2023

New Zealand played its CWC '23 first match against England. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 282 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 37th over, winning the match by nine wickets with 82 balls left.

Team New Zealand faced the Netherlands in the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 322 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out at 223 runs in the 47th over. New Zealand won the match by 99 runs.

New Zealand's third CWC 2023 match was against Bangladesh. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Bangladesh scored 245 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 43rd over, winning the match by eight wickets with 43 balls left.

The 4th CWC 2023 match of New Zealand was against Afghanistan. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team New Zealand scored 288 runs at the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan was all-out at 139 runs in the 35th over. New Zealand won the match by 149 runs.

Team New Zealand's 5th CWC 2023 match was against India. India won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 273 runs, and the team was all out at the end of the 50th over. India chased the target in the 48 overs, winning the match by four wickets with 12 balls left.

New Zealand played its 6th match in Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia was all out at 388 runs in the last over. New Zealand made 383 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Australia won the match by five runs.

New Zealand faced South Africa in its 7th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 357 runs at the loss of four wickets in 50 overs. Team New Zealand was all out in the 36th over after scoring 167 runs. South Africa won the match by 190 runs.

New Zealand's 8th CWC 2023 match was against Pakistan. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 401 runs at the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. The rain interrupted play multiple times, and Pakistan scored 200 runs in 25.3 overs. Pakistan won the match by 21 runs, according to the DLS Method.

Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Sri Lanka faced South Africa in its first CWC '23 match. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sri Lanka scored 428 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Sri Lanka was all out at 326 runs in the 45th over. South Africa won the match by 102 runs.

Sri Lanka's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka scored 344 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Pakistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by six wickets with ten balls left.

Sri Lanka's third match in cricket World Cup 2023 was against Australia. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka was all out at 209 runs in the 44th over. Australia chased the target in the 36th over, winning the match by five wickets with 88 balls left.

Team Sri Lanka faced the Netherlands in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands was all out at 262 runs in the last over. Sri Lanka chased the target in the 49th over, winning the match by five wickets with ten balls left.

Team Sri Lanka faced England in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bat first. Team England was all out in the 33rd over, scoring 156 runs. Sri Lanka chased the target in the 26th over, winning the match by eight wickets.

Sri Lanka's 6th Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Afghanistan. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Sri Lanka was all-out at 241 runs in the last over. Afghanistan chased the target in the 46th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 28 balls left.

Sri Lanka's 7th CWC 2023 match was against India. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. India scored 357 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Team Sri Lanka was all-out at 55 runs in the 20th over. India won the match by 302 runs.

Sri Lanka faced Bangladesh in its 8th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Bangladesh won the doss and decided to bowl first. Sri Lankan team was all-out in the last over, scoring 279 runs. Bangladesh chased the target in the 42nd over, winning the match by three wickets with 53 balls left.

New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of the New Zealand and Sri Lanka teams. Both teams played eight matches in this tournament.

New Zealand in CWC '23 Points Table

New Zealand is in the 4th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with eight points and a +0.398 Net Run Rate.

Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Points Table

Sri Lanka is in the 9th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a -1.160 Net Run Rate.

New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka ODI Rankings

New Zealand has a better position and higher ranking than Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

New Zealand in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team New Zealand is currently in the 5th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 4189 points and a 102 rating according to its performance in the past 41 matches.

Sri Lanka in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Sri Lanka is currently in the 7th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 4082 points and a 89 rating according to its performance in the past 46 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

The following are the playing 11 of New Zealand and Sri Lanka for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41.

Playing 11 of New Zealand in CWC '23 Match 41

The playing 11 of the New Zealand Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Trent Boult

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Mitch Santner

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Will Young

Team New Zealand CWC '23 Match 41 Key Players

Trent Boult is the 9th best bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, and Mitch Santner is the 9th best all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka in CWC '23 Match 41

The playing 11 of the Sri Lanka Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain)

Kusal Perera

Pathum Nissanka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dushan Hemantha

Maheesh Theekshana

Dunith Wellalage

Kasun Rajitha

Matheesha Pathirana

Lahiru Kumara

Dilshan Madushanka

Chamika Karunaratne (Travelling Reserve)

Team Sri Lanka CWC '23 Match 41 Key Players

None of the Sri Lankan players on the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad is among the top ten ICC ODI players.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka?

Team New Zealand has better stats than Team Sri Lanka in head-to-head history, past One Day Internationals, ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings, at the previous Cricket World Cups, and in the current tournament. We predict Team New Zealand will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka on 9 November 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 41 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.