Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Kolkata today with a thrilling match between England and Pakistan. Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India, will host the 44th match of CWC '23 on 11 November 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and are away from LIVE Streaming.

England and Pakistan qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. England lost in CWC '23 against New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, India, and Australia and defeated Bangladesh and The Netherlands. On the other hand, Pakistan won in CWC '23 against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and New Zealand and lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa. Both teams are out of the tournament and cannot qualify for the semifinals. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past England Vs. Pakistan Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how England and Pakistan performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 44th match?

England and Pakistan faced each other in 91 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023; England won 56 and Pakistan won 32 matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

England Past ODI Records

England played 785 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 396 with a winning percentage of 50.44. Team England has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 44th match.

Pakistan Past ODI Records

Pakistan played 960 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 508 with a 52.92 winning percentage. Team Pakistan has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 44th match.

England Vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how England and Pakistan performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 starts?

England played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and lifted the Cricket World Cup trophy in 2019. On the other hand, Pakistan played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and won the Cricket World Cup Trophy in 1992.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of England and Pakistan.

England in Past Cricket World Cups

England played 83 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 48 with a 59.75 win percentage. Team England played exceptionally in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Pakistan in Past Cricket World Cups

Pakistan played 79 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 45 with a 58.44 win percentage. Team Pakistan played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

England Vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches England and Pakistan played in this tournament.

England in Cricket World Cup 2023

England played its CWC '23 first match against New Zealand. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 282 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 37th over at the loss of one wicket, winning the match by nine wickets with 82 balls left.

England faced Bangladesh in its Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 364 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Bangladesh was all out at 227 runs in the second last over. England won the match by 137 runs.

Team England faced Afghanistan in its third CWC 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Afghanistan was all out at 284 runs in the last over. England was all out at 215 runs in the 41st over. Afghanistan won the match by 69 runs.

England's 4th CWC 2023 match was against South Africa. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team South Africa scored 399 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team England was all out at 170 runs in the 22nd over. South Africa won the match by 229 runs.

Team England faced Sri Lanka in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bat first. Team England was all out in the 33rd over, scoring 156 runs. Sri Lanka chased the target in the 26th over, winning the match by eight wickets.

England faced Team India in its 6th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. India scored 229 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team England was all-out at 129 runs in the 35th over. India won the match by 100 runs.

England faced Australia in its 7th CWC 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Australia scored 286 runs and was all out in the last over. England's team was all-out in the second last over, scoring 253 runs. Australia won the match by 33 runs.

England's 8th CWC'23 match was against the Netherlands. Team England won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 339 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all-out in the 38th over, scoring 179 runs. England won the match by 160 runs.

Pakistan in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Pakistan played its CWC'23 first match against The Netherlands. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all out at 286 runs in the second last over. Team Netherlands was all out at 205 runs in the 41st over. Pakistan won the match by 81 runs.

Pakistan's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka scored 344 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Pakistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by six wickets with ten balls left.

Pakistan played its 3rd cricket World Cup 2023 match against India. Team India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all-out at 191 runs in the 43rd over. India chased the target in the 31st over, winning the match by seven wickets.

The 4th Cricket World Cup 2023 match of Pakistan was against Australia. Team Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia scored 367 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team Pakistan was all out at 305 runs in the 46th over. Australia won the match by 62 runs.

Pakistan faced Afghanistan in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Pakistan scored 282 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan chased the target in the second last over, winning the match by eight wickets with six balls left.

Pakistan's 6th match in CWC 2023 was against South Africa. Team Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 270 and were all out in the 47th over. South Africa chased the target in the 48th over, winning the match by one wicket with 16 balls left.

Pakistan faced Bangladesh in its 7th CWC 2023 match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Bangladesh was all out in the 46th over after scoring 204 runs. Pakistan chased the target in the 33rd over, winning the match by seven wickets.

Pakistan's 8th CWC 2023 match was against New Zealand. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 401 runs at the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. The rain interrupted play multiple times, and Pakistan scored 200 runs in 25.3 overs. Pakistan won the match by 21 runs, according to the DLS Method.

England Vs. Pakistan in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of the England and Pakistan teams. Both teams played eight matches in this tournament.

England in CWC '23 Points Table

England is currently in the 7th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a -0.885 Net Run Rate.

Pakistan in CWC '23 Points Table

Pakistan is currently in the 5th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with eight points and a +0.036 Net Run Rate.

England Vs. Pakistan ODI Rankings

Pakistan has a better position and higher ranking than England in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams England and Pakistan.

England in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team England is currently in the 6th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3509 points and a 97 rating according to its performance in the past 36 matches.

Pakistan in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Pakistan is currently in the 4th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3874 points and a 111 rating according to its performance in the past 35 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan Squads

The following are the playing 11 of England and Pakistan for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44.

Playing 11 of England in CWC '23 Match 44

The playing 11 of the England Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 will be among the following players.

Jos Buttler (Captain)

Moeen Ali

Gus Atkinson

Jonny Bairstow

Sam Curran

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Adil Rashid

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Ben Stokes

Reece Topley

David Willey

Mark Wood

Chris Woakes

Team England CWC '23 Match 44 Key Players

Dawid Malan is the 10th-best batter in the ICC ODI batting rankings.

Playing 11 of Pakistan in CWC '23 Match 44

The playing 11 of the Pakistan Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Abdullah Shafique

Mohammad Rizwan

Saud Shakeel

Iftikhar Ahmed

Salman Ali Agha

Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Wasim

Team Pakistan CWC '23 Match 44 Key Players

Babar Azam is the 2nd best batter in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, and Shaheen Afridi is the 5th best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan?

Team Pakistan has better stats than Team Pakistan in previous Cricket World Cups, past One Day Internationals, the current tournament, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Pakistan will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to achieve a better position at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan on 11 November 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 44 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.