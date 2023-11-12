Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Bengaluru today with a thrilling match between India and Netherlands. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India, will host the 45th match of CWC '23 on 12 November 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and are away from LIVE Streaming.

India and the Netherlands qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, respectively. India won their matches in CWC '23 against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, and South Africa. On the other hand, The Netherlands won in CWC '23 against South Africa and Bangladesh and lost to Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Australia, Afghanistan, and England. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past India Vs. Netherlands Head-to-Head ODI Records

India and Netherlands faced each other in two One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023; India won both.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

India Past ODI Records

India played 1041 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 547 with a 52.54 winning percentage. Team India has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 45th match.

Netherlands Past ODI Records

The Netherlands played 114 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 39 with a 34.21 winning percentage. Team Netherlands is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45.

India Vs. Netherlands Cricket World Cup Records

India played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and lifted the Cricket World Cup trophy in 1983 and 2011. On the other hand, The Netherlands played only four Cricket World Cups and ended up in the First Round each time.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of India and the Netherlands.

India in Past Cricket World Cups

India played 84 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 53 with a 64.45 win percentage. Team India played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Netherlands in Past Cricket World Cups

The Netherlands played 20 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 2 with a 10.00 win percentage. Team Netherlands showed average performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

India Vs. Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches India and Netherlands played in this tournament.

India in Cricket World Cup 2023

India played its CWC '23 first match against Australia. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Australia was all-out at 199 runs in the last over. India chased the target at four wickets in the 42nd over and won the match by six wickets with 52 balls left.

India's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Afghanistan. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Afghanistan scored 272 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in 35 overs, winning the match by eight wickets with 90 balls left.

India played its 3rd Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. Team India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all-out at 191 runs in the 43rd over. India chased the target in the 31st over, winning the match by seven wickets.

India faced Bangladesh in its CWC 2023 fourth match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Bangladesh scored 256 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in the 42nd over, winning the match by seven wickets with 51 balls left.

Team India's 5th CWC 2023 match was against New Zealand. India won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 273 runs, and the team was all out at the end of the 50th over. India chased the target in the 48 overs, winning the match by four wickets with 12 balls left.

India faced Team England in its 6th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. India scored 229 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team England was all-out at 129 runs in the 35th over. India won the match by 100 runs.

India's 7th CWC 2023 match was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. India scored 357 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Team Sri Lanka was all-out at 55 runs in the 20th over. India won the match by 302 runs.

India's 8th CWC'23 match was against South Africa. India won the toss and decided to bat first. Team India scored 326 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. South African team was all-out at 83 runs in the 28th over. India won the match by 243 runs.

Netherlands in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Netherlands played its CWC'23 first match against Pakistan. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all out at 286 runs in the second last over. Team Netherlands was all out at 205 runs in the 41st over. Pakistan won the match by 81 runs.

Team Netherlands faced New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 322 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out at 223 runs in the 47th over. New Zealand won the match by 99 runs.

The Netherlands played its cricket World Cup 2023 third match against South Africa. South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Netherlands scored 245 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 43 overs as the overs were restricted because the rain interrupted play. South Africa was all out at the second last ball, and the Netherlands won the match by 38 runs.

Team Netherlands faced Sri Lanka in its 5th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands was all out at 262 runs in the last over. Sri Lanka chased the target in the 49th over, winning the match by five wickets with ten balls left.

The Netherlands's 5th match in the Cricket World Cup 2023 was against Australia. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 399 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out in 21 overs, scoring 90 runs. Australia won the match by 309 runs.

Team Netherlands played its 5th match in Cricket World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands was all-out at 229 runs at the end of 50 overs. Bangladesh was all-out at 142 runs in the 43rd over. The Netherlands won the match by 87 runs.

The Netherlands faced Afghanistan in its 7th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands scored 179 runs and was all out in the 47th over. Afghanistan chased the target in the 32nd over, winning the match by seven wickets.

The Netherlands's 8th CWC'23 match was against England. Team England won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 339 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all-out in the 38th over, scoring 179 runs. England won the match by 160 runs.

India Vs. Netherlands in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of the India and Netherlands teams. Both teams played eight matches in this tournament.

India in CWC '23 Points Table

India is in the 1st position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with 16 points and a +2.456 Net Run Rate.

Netherlands in CWC '23 Points Table

The Netherlands is currently in the 10th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a -1.635 Net Run Rate.

India Vs. Netherlands ODI Rankings

India has a better position and higher ranking than the Netherlands in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams India and Netherlands.

India in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team India is currently in the 1st position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 6290 points and a 121 rating according to its performance in the past 52 matches.

Netherlands in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Netherlands is currently in the 14th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 1445 points and a 41 rating according to its performance in the past 35 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. Netherlands Squads

The following are the playing 11 of India and Netherlands for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45.

Playing 11 of India in CWC '23 Match 45

The playing 11 of the India Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 will be among the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Axar Patel

Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav

Team India CWC '23 Match 45 Key Players

Shubman Gill is the best ODI batter at the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Virat Kohli is in the 4th place, and Rohit Sharma is in the 6th place. Furthermore, Mohammed Siraj is the best ODI bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, Kuldeep Yadav is in 4th place, Jasprit Bumrah is in 8th place, and Mohammed Shami is in 10th place.

Playing 11 of Netherlands in CWC '23 Match 45

The playing 11 of the Netherlands Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 will be among the following players.

Scott Edwards (Captain)

Max O'Dowd

Bas de Leede

Vikram Singh

Teja Nidamanuru

Paul van Meekeren

Colin Ackermann

Roelof van der Merwe

Logan van Beek

Aryan Dutt

Ryan Klein

Wesley Barresi

Saqib Zulfiqar

Shariz Ahmad

Sybrand Engelbrecht

Team Netherlands CWC '23 Match 45 Key Players

None of the Team Netherland's players is among the top ten players at the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands?

Team India has better stats than Team Netherlands in previous Cricket World Cups, the head-to-head history, past One Day Internationals, the current tournament, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict India will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to achieve a better position at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. Netherlands LIVE Score

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. Netherlands LIVE Score