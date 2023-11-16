Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Kolkata today with a thrilling match between Australia and South Africa. Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India, will host the 2nd semifinal of CWC '23 on 16 November 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa LIVE score at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and are away from LIVE Streaming.

Australia and South Africa qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Both teams won seven matches in the first round of this tournament. Australia reached the semifinals in the previous season, while South Africa returned home from the First Round of the Cricket World Cup 2019. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past Australia Vs. South Africa Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how Australia and South Africa performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd semifinal?

Australia and South Africa faced each other in 108 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023; Australia won 50, and South Africa won 54.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

Australia Past ODI Records

Australia played 985 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 596 with a 60.5 winning percentage. Team Australia is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2.

South Africa Past ODI Records

South Africa played 659 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 402 with a 63.00 winning percentage. Team South Africa has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd semifinal.

Australia Vs. South Africa Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how Australia and South Africa performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 starts?

Australia played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and lifted the trophy in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. On the other hand, South Africa played in the previous 8 Cricket World Cups and reached the semifinals in 1992, 1999, 2007, and 2015.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of Australia and South Africa.

Australia in Past Cricket World Cups

Australia played 94 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 69 with a 74.73 win percentage. Team Australia showed tremendous performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform excellent cricket this time.

South Africa in Past Cricket World Cups

South Africa played 64 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 38 with a 61.9 win percentage. Team South Africa played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Australia Vs. South Africa in Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches Australia and South Africa played in this tournament.

Australia in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Australia played its CWC '23 first match against India. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Australia was all-out at 199 runs in the last over. India chased the target at four wickets in the 42nd over and won the match by six wickets with 52 balls left.

Australia's third match in Cricket World Cup 2023 was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka was all out at 209 runs in the 44th over. Australia chased the target in the 36th over, winning the match by five wickets with 88 balls left.

The 4th Cricket World Cup 2023 match of Australia was against Pakistan. Team Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia scored 367 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team Pakistan was all out at 305 runs in the 46th over. Australia won the match by 62 runs.

Australia's 5th match in Cricket World Cup 2023 was against the Netherlands. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 399 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out in 21 overs, scoring 90 runs. Australia won the match by 309 runs.

Australia played its 6th match in Cricket World Cup 2023 against New Zealand. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia was all out at 388 runs in the last over. New Zealand made 383 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Australia won the match by five runs.

Australia faced England in its 7th CWC 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Australia scored 286 runs and was all out in the last over. England's team was all-out in the second last over, scoring 253 runs. Australia won the match by 33 runs.

Australia's 8th CWC'23 match was against Afghanistan. Team Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Afghanistan scored 291 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Australia chased the target in the 47th over, winning the match by three wickets with 19 balls left.

Australia played its last CWC 2023 Round 1 match against Bangladesh. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. Bangladesh scored 306 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Australia chased the target in the 45th over, winning the match by eight wickets with 32 balls left.

South Africa in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team South Africa faced Sri Lanka in its first CWC '23 match. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 428 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Sri Lanka was all out at 326 runs in the 45th over. South Africa won the match by 102 runs.

South Africa played its Cricket World Cup 2023 third match against the Netherlands. South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Netherlands scored 245 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 43 overs as the overs were restricted because the rain interrupted play. South Africa was all out at the second last ball, and the Netherlands won the match by 38 runs.

South Africa's 4th CWC 2023 match was against England. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team South Africa scored 399 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team England was all out at 170 runs in the 22nd over. South Africa won the match by 229 runs.

South Africa faced Bangladesh in its fifth cricket World Cup 2023 match. Team South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 382 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Bangladesh was all out in the 47th over after scoring 233 runs. South Africa won the match by 149 runs.

South Africa's 6th Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Pakistan. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Pakistan was all out at 270 runs in the 47th over. South Africa chased the target in the 48th over, winning the match by one wicket with 16 balls left.

South Africa faced New Zealand in its 7th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 357 runs at the loss of four wickets in 50 overs. Team New Zealand was all out in the 36th over after scoring 167 runs. South Africa won the match by 190 runs.

South Africa's 8th CWC'23 match was against India. India won the toss and decided to bat first. Team India scored 326 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. South African team was all-out at 83 runs in the 28th over. India won the match by 243 runs.

South Africa's 9th CWC 2023 match was against Afghanistan. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. They were all out at the end of 50 overs, scoring 244 runs. South Africa chased the target in the 48th over, winning the match by five wickets with 15 balls left.

Australia Vs. South Africa in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of Australian and South African teams. Both teams played nine matches in this tournament.

Australia in CWC '23 Points Table

Australia was in the 3rd position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with 14 points and a +0.841 Net Run Rate.

South Africa in CWC '23 Points Table

South Africa was in the second position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with 14 points and a +1.261 Net Run Rate.

Australia Vs. South Africa ODI Rankings

Australia has a better position and higher ranking than South Africa in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams Australia and South Africa.

Australia in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Australia is currently in the 2nd position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 4318 points and a 114 rating according to its performance in the past 38 matches.

South Africa in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team South Africa is currently in the 3rd position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3550 points and a 111 rating according to its performance in the past 32 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa Squads

The following are the playing 11 of Australia and South Africa for Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2.

Playing 11 of Australia in CWC '23 Semifinal 2

The playing 11 of the Australia Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 will be among the following players.

Pat Cummins (Captain)

Steve Smith

Alex Carey

Josh Inglis

Sean Abbott

Ashton Agar

Cameron Green

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Mitch Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

David Warner

Adam Zampa

Mitchell Starc

Team Australia CWC '23 Semifinal 2 Key Players

David Warner is the 7th best batter in the ICC ODI batting rankings. Adam Zampa is the 3rd best ODI bowler at the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, and Josh Hazlewood is in 6th place. Furthermore, Glenn Maxwell is the 6th best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of South Africa in CWC '23 Semifinal 2

The playing 11 of the South Africa Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 will be among the following players.

Temba Bavuma (Captain)

Gerald Coetzee

Quinton de Kock

Reeza Hendricks

Marco Jansen

Heinrich Klaasen

Sisanda Magala

Keshav Maharaj

Aiden Markram

David Miller

Lungi Ngidi

Anrich Nortje

Kagiso Rabada

Tabraiz Shamsi

Rassie van der Dussen

Team South Africa CWC '23 Semifinal 2 Key Players

Quinton de Kock is the 3rd best batter at the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Rassie van der Dussen is in the 6th place, and Heinrich Klaasen is in the 10th place. Furthermore, Keshav Maharaj is the best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings and Marco Jansen is the 9th best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa?

Team Australia has better stats than Team South Africa in previous Cricket World Cups and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. In contrast, South Africa has been better in the past One Day Internationals and head-to-head matches. We predict Team Australia will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to secure a better position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa LIVE Score

You can see the Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa LIVE score on 16 November 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Semifinal 2 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.