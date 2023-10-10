Open Menu

Cricket World Cup Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 10, 2023 | 06:36 PM

Cricket World Cup standings

Cricket World Cup standings after Tuesday's first match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):

New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.958

South Africa 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.040

Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.620

India 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.

883

----------------------------------

England 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.553

Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.653

Australia 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.883

Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.438

Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.800

Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.040

Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals

