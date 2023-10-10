Cricket World Cup Standings
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 10, 2023 | 06:36 PM
Cricket World Cup standings after Tuesday's first match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.958
South Africa 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.040
Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.620
India 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.
883
----------------------------------
England 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.553
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.653
Australia 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.883
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.438
Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.800
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.040
Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals
