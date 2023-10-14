Cricket: World Cup Standings
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 14, 2023 | 11:08 PM
Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) cricket World Cup standings after Saturday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):
India 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.821
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.604
South Africa 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.360
Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.
137
----------------------------------
England 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.553
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.699
Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.161
Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.800
Australia 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.846
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.907
Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals