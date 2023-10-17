Open Menu

Cricket: World Cup Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 17, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket World Cup standings after Tuesday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate)

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) cricket World Cup standings after Tuesday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):

India 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.821

New Zealand 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.604

South Africa 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.385

Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.

137

----------------------------------

England 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.084

Afghanistan 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.652

Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.699

Australia 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.734

Netherlands 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.993

Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.532

Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka South Africa Netherlands Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah and Crown ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah and Crown Princes of Fujairah and Ajman

9 minutes ago
 AJK President for more vibrant role of overseas Ka ..

AJK President for more vibrant role of overseas Kashmiris raising Kashmir issue ..

57 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in GCC Ministerial ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in GCC Ministerial Council’s Extraordinary Ses ..

24 minutes ago
 PM congratulates football team for winning first-e ..

PM congratulates football team for winning first-ever World Cup 2026 qualifier

1 minute ago
 Pakistan envoy, Fujaira crown prince discuss strat ..

Pakistan envoy, Fujaira crown prince discuss strategic relationship, cooperation

4 minutes ago
 BUITEMS partners with China & NDMA for cutting-edg ..

BUITEMS partners with China & NDMA for cutting-edge Disaster Prevention Research ..

4 minutes ago
Mansour bin Zayed meets Kazakh PM

Mansour bin Zayed meets Kazakh PM

1 hour ago
 NPB working on introducing citizen’s centric pol ..

NPB working on introducing citizen’s centric police reforms: Ehsan

2 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to reduce transport fares: Prov ..

Govt taking steps to reduce transport fares: Provincial Transport Minister Ibra ..

2 hours ago
 PIMS continues receiving dengue patients

PIMS continues receiving dengue patients

2 hours ago
 Candlelight vigil held for martyrs of Karsaaz inci ..

Candlelight vigil held for martyrs of Karsaaz incident

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Puti ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Putin discuss ways to enhance bila ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports