Cricket: World Cup Standings
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 17, 2023 | 11:38 PM
Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) cricket World Cup standings after Tuesday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):
India 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.821
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.604
South Africa 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.385
Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.
137
----------------------------------
England 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.084
Afghanistan 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.652
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.699
Australia 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.734
Netherlands 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.993
Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.532
Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals