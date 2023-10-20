Cricket: World Cup Standings
Cricket World Cup standings after Friday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate)
New Zealand 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.923
India 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.659
South Africa 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.385
Australia 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.
193
----------------------------------
Pakistan 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.456
England 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.084
Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.784
Netherlands 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.993
Afghanistan 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.250
Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.532
Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals