Cricket: World Cup Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 20, 2023 | 10:52 PM

Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket World Cup standings after Friday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate)

Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) cricket World Cup standings after Friday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):

New Zealand 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.923

India 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.659

South Africa 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.385

Australia 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.

193

----------------------------------

Pakistan 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.456

England 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.084

Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.784

Netherlands 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.993

Afghanistan 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.250

Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.532

Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals

More Stories From Sports