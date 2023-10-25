Cricket: World Cup Standings
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 25, 2023 | 09:13 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) cricket World Cup standings after Wednesday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):
India 5 5 0 0 0 10 1.353
South Africa 5 4 1 0 0 8 2.370
New Zealand 5 4 1 0 0 8 1.481
Australia 5 3 2 0 0 6 1.
142
------------------------------------
Pakistan 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.400
Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.969
Sri Lanka 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.048
England 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.248
Bangladesh 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.253
Netherlands 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.902
Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals