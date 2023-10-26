Cricket: World Cup Standings
Muhammad Rameez Published October 26, 2023 | 08:43 PM
Cricket World Cup standings after Thursday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate)
Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) cricket World Cup standings after Thursday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):
India 5 5 0 0 0 10 1.353
South Africa 5 4 1 0 0 8 2.370
New Zealand 5 4 1 0 0 8 1.481
Australia 5 3 2 0 0 6 1.
142
------------------------------------
Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.205
Pakistan 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.400
Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.969
Bangladesh 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.253
England 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.634
Netherlands 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.902
Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals