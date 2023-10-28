Open Menu

Cricket: World Cup Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 28, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket World Cup standings after Saturday's first match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate)

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) cricket World Cup standings after Saturday's first match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):

South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 10 2.032

India 5 5 0 0 0 10 1.353

New Zealand 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.232

Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.

970

------------------------------------

Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.205

Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.387

Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.969

Bangladesh 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.253

England 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.634

Netherlands 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.902

Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals

