Cricket: World Cup Standings
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 28, 2023 | 07:14 PM
Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) cricket World Cup standings after Saturday's first match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):
South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 10 2.032
India 5 5 0 0 0 10 1.353
New Zealand 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.232
Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.
970
------------------------------------
Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.205
Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.387
Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.969
Bangladesh 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.253
England 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.634
Netherlands 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.902
Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals