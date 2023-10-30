Cricket: World Cup Standings
Cricket World Cup standings after Monday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate)
Cricket World Cup standings after Monday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):
India 6 6 0 0 0 12 1.405
South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 10 2.032
New Zealand 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.232
Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.
970
------------------------------------
Afghanistan 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.718
Sri Lanka 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.275
Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.387
Netherlands 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.277
Bangladesh 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.338
England 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.652
Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals