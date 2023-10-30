Open Menu

Cricket: World Cup Standings

Muhammad Rameez Published October 30, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket World Cup standings after Monday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate)

Pune, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) cricket World Cup standings after Monday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):

India 6 6 0 0 0 12 1.405

South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 10 2.032

New Zealand 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.232

Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.

970

------------------------------------

Afghanistan 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.718

Sri Lanka 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.275

Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.387

Netherlands 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.277

Bangladesh 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.338

England 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.652

Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals

