Cricket: World Cup Standings
Muhammad Rameez Published October 31, 2023 | 09:27 PM
Cricket World Cup standings after Tuesday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate)
Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) cricket World Cup standings after Tuesday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):
India 6 6 0 0 0 12 1.405
South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 10 2.032
New Zealand 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.232
Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.
970
------------------------------------
Pakistan 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.024
Afghanistan 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.718
Sri Lanka 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.275
Netherlands 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.277
Bangladesh 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.446
England 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.652
Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals
afp