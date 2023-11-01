Open Menu

Cricket: World Cup Standings

Muhammad Rameez Published November 01, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Cricket: World Cup standings

World Cup standings after Wednesday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate)

Pune, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) cricket World Cup standings after Wednesday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):

South Africa 7 6 1 0 0 12 2.290

India 6 6 0 0 0 12 1.405

Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.970

New Zealand 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.

484

------------------------------------

Pakistan 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.024

Afghanistan 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.718

Sri Lanka 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.275

Netherlands 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.277

Bangladesh 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.446

England 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.652

Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals

