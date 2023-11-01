Cricket: World Cup Standings
Muhammad Rameez Published November 01, 2023 | 10:08 PM
World Cup standings after Wednesday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate)
Pune, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) cricket World Cup standings after Wednesday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):
South Africa 7 6 1 0 0 12 2.290
India 6 6 0 0 0 12 1.405
Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.970
New Zealand 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.
484
------------------------------------
Pakistan 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.024
Afghanistan 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.718
Sri Lanka 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.275
Netherlands 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.277
Bangladesh 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.446
England 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.652
Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals