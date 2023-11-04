Cricket: World Cup Standings
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 04, 2023 | 09:39 PM
Cricket World Cup standings after Saturday's first match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate)
India 7 7 0 0 0 14 2.102 -- qualified
South Africa 7 6 1 0 0 12 2.290 -- qualified
Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.970
New Zealand 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.
398
------------------------------------
Pakistan 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.036
Afghanistan 7 4 3 0 0 8 -0.330
Sri Lanka 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.162
Netherlands 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.398
Bangladesh 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.446
England 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.652
Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals