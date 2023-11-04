Open Menu

Cricket: World Cup Standings

Muhammad Rameez Published November 04, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket World Cup standings after Saturday's matches (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate)

Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) cricket World Cup standings after Saturday's matches (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):

India 7 7 0 0 0 14 2.102 -- qualified

South Africa 7 6 1 0 0 12 2.290 -- qualified

Australia 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.924

New Zealand 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.

398

------------------------------------

Pakistan 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.036

Afghanistan 7 4 3 0 0 8 -0.330

Sri Lanka 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.162

Netherlands 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.398

Bangladesh 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.446

England 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.504

Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals

