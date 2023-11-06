Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 06, 2023 | 10:54 PM

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) cricket World Cup standings after Monday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):

India 8 8 0 0 0 16 2.456 -- qualified

South Africa 8 6 2 0 0 12 1.376 -- qualified

Australia 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.924

New Zealand 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.

398

------------------------------------

Pakistan 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.036

Afghanistan 7 4 3 0 0 8 -0.330

Bangladesh 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.142

Sri Lanka 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.160

Netherlands 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.398

England 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.504

Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals

