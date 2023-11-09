Cricket: World Cup Standings
Muhammad Rameez Published November 09, 2023 | 09:36 PM
Cricket World Cup standings after Thursday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate)
Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023)
India 8 8 0 0 0 16 2.456 -- qualified
South Africa 8 6 2 0 0 12 1.376 -- qualified
Australia 8 6 2 0 0 12 0.861 -- qualified
New Zealand 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.
743
------------------------------------
Pakistan 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.036
Afghanistan 8 4 4 0 0 8 -0.338
England 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.885
Bangladesh 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.142
Sri Lanka 9 2 7 0 0 4 -1.419
Netherlands 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.635
Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals