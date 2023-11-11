Cricket: World Cup Standings
November 11, 2023
Cricket World Cup standings after Saturday's first match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate)
India 8 8 0 0 0 16 2.456 -- qualified
South Africa 9 7 2 0 0 14 1.261 -- qualified
Australia 9 7 2 0 0 14 0.841 -- qualified
New Zealand 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.
743
Pakistan 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.036
Afghanistan 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.336
England 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.885
Bangladesh 9 2 7 0 0 4 -1.087
Sri Lanka 9 2 7 0 0 4 -1.419
Netherlands 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.635
Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals