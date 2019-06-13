UrduPoint.com
Cricket: World Cup Table

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:53 PM

World Cup table after a no-result washout between India and New Zealand in Nottingham on Thursday (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :World Cup table after a no-result washout between India and New Zealand in Nottingham on Thursday (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points): New Zealand 4 3 0 0 1 7 Australia 4 3 1 0 0 6 India 3 2 0 0 1 5 England 3 2 1 0 0 4 Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 2 4 West Indies 3 1 1 0 1 3 Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 1 3 Pakistan 4 1 2 0 1 3South Africa 4 0 3 0 1 1Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0 0

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

