Cricket: World Cup table

World Cup table after Tuesday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :World Cup table after Tuesday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points): England 5 4 1 0 0 8 Australia 5 4 1 0 0 8 New Zealand 4 3 0 0 1 7 India 4 3 0 0 1 7 -------------------------- Bangladesh 5 2 2 0 1 5 Sri Lanka 5 1 2 0 2 4 West Indies 5 1 3 0 1 3 South Africa 5 1 3 0 1 3 Pakistan 5 1 3 0 1 3Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0 0Note: Top four teams qualify for semi-finals